The 1960s are known to comic aficionados as the “Silver Age.” At Marvel Stan Lee and Jack Kirby were busy creating the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and the Avengers. Across town, at DC, Superman and Batman had teamed up with Aquaman, the Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and the Martian Manhunter to form the Justice League of America.

These comics were written and drawn under the watchful eye of the Comics Code Authority. The “Golden Age” comics of the 1930s and 1940s drew inspiration from hard-boiled detectives and pulp fiction. Blood was shed, bodies were buried, and cleavage was abundant. Then Fredric Wertham’s 1954 bestseller Seduction of the Innocent warned Americans that comics were not just tasteless—they were leading children into delinquency, depravity, and sexual perversion.

Under the CCA, comic books were forbidden from creating sympathy for criminals or showing disrespect toward policemen, judges, or government officials. Depravity, lust, sadism, and masochism were banned outright. Drawings of females were required to avoid “exaggeration of any physical qualities.” Illicit sex and “sexual perversion” were right out. Good must always triumph over evil and crime must always appear sordid—but never too sordid.

In the Golden Age, Batman was a brooding menace who had few qualms about beating information out of thugs. Yet even before 1954, DC Comics had begun moving away from Batman’s pulp roots toward lighter juvenile fantasy. After the Comics Code, Batman relied less on his fists and more on his ever-expanding arsenal of Bat-gadgets. Instead of mobsters and spies, he increasingly found himself battling aliens, colorful supervillains, and bizarre science-fiction threats.

It was this Batman that Adam West brought to the small screen in 1966. Multimillionaire Bruce Wayne and his teenage ward Dick Grayson (Burt Ward) lived together at Wayne Manor. But when the Bat-Phone rang, the Dynamic Duo donned their costumes, leapt into the Batmobile, and sped out of the Batcave to battle the nefarious villains threatening Gotham City.

The week’s first episode invariably ended with our heroes in an inescapable deathtrap. But those who tuned in the following night at the same Bat-Time and same Bat-Channel discovered that Batman had, as always, arrived prepared. Even a bomb-laden shark was no match for Shark Repellent Bat-Spray. West responded to the absurdity around him with perfect deadpan seriousness, though in moments of frustration he might suddenly blurt out: “You FIEND!”

The violence was theatrical. Audiences tuned in not for bloodshed but for a witty pop-art spectacle. Bright comic-book balloons announced “BAM!” and “OUCH!” while conveniently obscuring the punches. By the episode’s end, the villains were handed over to the police and moral order was restored to Gotham City—at least until the following week.

Ratings were down considerably by 1968. Not even the considerable charms of the new Batgirl (Yvonne Craig) could revive audience interest during the third season. NBC considered purchasing the series after ABC dropped it, then discovered that several key sets had been destroyed. Unwilling to invest in a new Batcave and Wayne Manor, NBC declined. Night fell over Gotham City.

In comic-book Gotham, Dick Grayson moved on to college in Batman #217 (October/November 1969). Bruce Wayne and Alfred relocated from Wayne Manor to a penthouse apartment above the Wayne Foundation. Longtime adversaries like the Joker were nowhere to be found as Batman returned to his roots as a street-level vigilante terrorizing Gotham’s criminals. Then, in September 1973, Batman #251 restored the Joker to his old murderous ways.

I was eight years old in 1973. I was more of a Marvel fan, so I missed the Joker’s return to homicidal form. In hindsight, it was inevitable. Adam West’s Gotham was a place where people could trust the police and elected officials to handle matters and summon Batman when things got too sticky. That world had been crumbling for a while. It finally collapsed in August 1974, when Nixon resigned the presidency and stepped onto the helicopter.

Watergate ended, but crime remained high, jobs remained scarce, and American cities remained what Desmond Morris called “concrete jungles.” Two months after Nixon’s resignation, Batman #258 (October 1974) introduced Arkham Asylum as Gotham’s new home for the criminally insane. The Joker was its first celebrity resident.

You sold us out, Clark. You gave them the power that should have been ours. Just like your parents taught you to. My parents taught me a different lesson.

Lying on this street, shaking in deep shock.

Dying for no reason at all. They showed me that the world only makes sense when you force it to. Frank Miller[1]

In The Dark Knight Returns (1986), Gotham is now overrun by criminals. Batman has not been seen for a decade. Bruce Wayne has not spoken to Dick Grayson in seven years. Jason Todd, the second Robin, is dead. A plastic surgeon has repaired the acid-scarred half of Harvey Dent’s face. The Joker has remained catatonic since Batman disappeared.

Days before Commissioner Gordon’s mandatory retirement, Bruce Wayne puts the suit back on and begins methodically reclaiming Gotham. A simple image of the Bat-Signal on a TV screen is enough to get the Joker talking again. But not everybody welcomes Batman’s return. Politicians denounce him as a dangerous vigilante. Journalists warn that he will inspire copycats. Liberal commentators condemn his hands-on approach to social problems.

In his first fight with the leader of the Mutants, Batman discovers that at fifty-five he no longer possesses the strength and reflexes of his prime. After a few weeks of recovery, a wiser and more cautious Batman returns to the dump for a rematch. This time, relying on strategy rather than brute force, he leaves the Mutant Leader face-down in a mud pit.

Gotham’s most vicious gang now renames itself the Sons of Batman. Having seen the light, they begin their own crime-fighting campaign. Petty thieves lose their hands. Three-card monte scammers get set on fire. Clerks who fail to resist armed robbers get their fingers chopped off.

As Gotham reels from the new chaos, Bruce receives a visit from an old friend. Superman has become effectively invisible. Mentioning his name on television—or even hinting at his existence—can jeopardize a broadcaster’s license. Clark accepts these restrictions because he understands that openly defying the government could trigger a conflict he might win only at catastrophic cost.

Batman now faces multiple arrest warrants, including a murder charge stemming from the Joker’s suicide. If ordered to bring Batman to justice, Superman will have no choice but to obey. He urges Bruce to lay low for a while. But, as Clark departs, both men understand that their confrontation is only a matter of time.

Gotham is plunged into darkness and bitter cold after a dispute over the island of Corto Maltese escalates into an American-Soviet nuclear exchange. Superman manages to divert the incoming warhead and minimize casualties, but the explosion leaves him badly weakened. Still recovering from the blast, he receives the order.

Bruce and Clark agree to meet in Crime Alley, the narrow stretch of pavement where Martha and Thomas Wayne died and Batman was born. But before that reckoning arrives, Batman and the Sons of Batman struggle to contain riots and mob violence spreading across Gotham after the blackout. Finally, the two old friends confront one another.

Batman puts up a surprisingly effective fight, but he is ultimately no match for Superman’s power. Then Miller reveals Bruce Wayne’s final contingency plan: years spent and millions invested in synthesizing Kryptonite.

As Superman lies battered and bleeding on the pavement, Batman suddenly clutches his chest. Wayne Manor erupts in flames as the charges Bruce planted earlier detonate. Alfred, his life’s work completed, dies with characteristic dignity. But, of course, Batman has planned for this as well. His heart attack is staged. Superman hears Bruce’s heartbeat inside the coffin and responds with a swollen-eyed wink toward the new Robin.

The story ends with Batman, like Superman, driven into invisibility. From the depths of the Batcave Bruce Wayne, Robin, and several Sons of Batman gather as the seeds of an army “to bring sense to a world plagued by worse than thieves and murderers.” This will be a good life, Bruce thinks to himself. Good enough.

The same year he released The Dark Knight Returns, Miller also collaborated with David Mazzucchelli on Batman: Year One. 1988 brought Alan Moore and Brian Bolland together for The Killing Joke, a grim Joker origin story that left Barbara Gordon permanently paralyzed. Technically these stories were “one-shots” outside the official DC Universe. But since DC had earlier reset its sprawling multiverse with the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline, darker reinterpretations of heroes and villains increasingly became the new Batman standard.

Miller’s Batman also gave other comic writers the courage to create darker and more morally ambiguous antiheroes. The Punisher was transformed from a one-off Spider-Man adversary into a traumatized ex-Marine waging a one-man war on organized crime after the murder of his family. Wolverine’s adventures became bloodier and more savage. Todd McFarlane’s Spawn introduced readers to a damned antihero clawing his way back from Hell itself.

Hollywood also followed Miller’s lead. Christopher Nolan not only borrowed Miller’s title for The Dark Knight. He also helped transform the Joker from a colorful prankster into one of the most disturbing villains in modern popular culture.

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As Alfred says to Bruce, ‘Some men just want to watch the world burn,’ and that was Heath’s version of the character: the smeared make-up, the weird hair, the strange voice. It was chilling. Absolutely floored me the first time I saw him in action — I was terrified! Michael Caine[2]

When Christopher Nolan announced that Heath Ledger had been cast as the Joker in The Dark Knight, the initial fan response was overwhelmingly negative. At the time, Ledger was best known for playing a closeted cowboy in Brokeback Mountain and a charming teen bad boy in 10 Things I Hate About You. Critics and fans alike frequently dismissed him as a “poor man’s Brad Pitt.” Many expected that his Joker would be as disastrous as George Clooney’s widely mocked Batman.

The first promotional photos impressed some doubters. Early leaks, which were later proven true, described Ledger’s performance as intense and committed. But most still felt that he would be overshadowed by Jack Nicholson’s 1989 performance. Not until the December 17, 2007 release of the trailer introducing Ledger’s Joker would the skepticism finally melt away. Then, on January 22, 2008, six months before The Dark Knight premiere, Heath Ledger died of an accidental overdose.

To prepare for his role, Ledger, a method actor, spent long hours alone with the Joker’s thoughts. For six weeks prior to filming, he locked himself in a London hotel room and experimented with the Joker’s mannerisms, voice, and laugh. He kept a “Joker Diary” filled with disturbing imagery and meditations on characters like Malcolm McDowell’s Alex in A Clockwork Orange. During filming, he often remained in full costume and makeup all day.

Method acting alone does not explain Ledger’s impact. Jared Leto used similar method acting techniques for his 2016 Joker role in Suicide Squad, and his performance was almost universally panned. While Ledger captured the zeitgeist of cultural anxiety and social corrosion, Leto’s performance was seen as stylish but insubstantial: tattoos, affectation, and performative insanity that lacked thematic weight.

Ledger’s Joker sees the lunacy crawling beneath our thin veneer of sanity and wants to free it from bondage. He wants to shatter the world into fragments simply because it is still whole. He embodies one of grimdark’s central myths: civilization is a performance held together by rules nobody truly believes in. His vision of death and destruction is not performative; it is existential. As he tells Batman in the interrogation room, “When the chips are down, these civilized people will eat each other. You’ll see. I’ll show you.”

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In addition to Batman, 1966 also saw the debut of Star Trek. Like Batman, the Federation universe imagined an enlightened civilization guided by reason, justice, and institutional competence. When crises emerged, the Starship Enterprise arrived to restore order with diplomacy, phasers, fisticuffs, and the occasional Vulcan nerve pinch. Star Trek was less campy than Batman, but both inhabited the same optimistic mini-skirted universe.

The 1960s imagined liberation. We had reached the moon, and the stars were our future. With the passing of the Civil Rights Act, we had finally laid the Civil War to rest. Any speed bumps we might encounter along the way were simply the last dying echoes of a bad old world—something to be laughed at rather than feared. Warp drives and interstellar travel served the same narrative function as Shark Repellent Bat-Spray and were deployed with the same sober seriousness.

By the 1970s we were dealing with Vietnam, urban riots, rising crime, and growing institutional distrust. Ronald Reagan came to power by promising to tear down what remained of Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society. A process that had already been ongoing in the face of stagflation and economic decline accelerated with his election. Mental hospitals closed and urban disorder deepened. A growing number of Americans felt abandoned by the institutions they once trusted.

Instead of the brightly polished future of Star Trek, popular culture increasingly gravitated toward grimier worlds populated by smugglers, mercenaries, vigilantes, and survivors. The gleaming Enterprise gave way to the battered Millennium Falcon. Our new vigilantes looked more like Max and the Feral Kid than Batman and Robin, and their bloody violence was not censored with colorful comic balloons.

Like the colorful SF of the 1960s, grimdark can only thrive in a particular social environment. There must be widespread distrust of institutions and elites; skepticism about narratives of progress; a growing conviction that procedural morality is merely hypocrisy. There must be ongoing worries about violence, and nagging fears that collapse is already underway. As those fears recede, grimdark becomes less a style and more a cliché.

Every age creates the heroes it believes it deserves. Tolkien gave his readers an ancient world rooted in pre-Christian myth so they could lament its passing. Grimdark gives its readers heroes who rise above the chaos by embodying it and who bring back law and order by ignoring it. Neither vision is permanent. Both are mirrors.

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[1] Frank Miller. The Dark Knight Returns: Tenth Anniversary Edition. New York: DC Comics, 187.

[2] Pauli Poisuo, “The Dark Knight Star Michael Caine Reveals His Reaction to Heath Ledger’s Joker,” at Slashfilm. https://www.slashfilm.com/1835816/the-dark-knight-star-michael-caine-heath-ledger-joker-reaction.