Fabius Minarchus
Dec 17, 2023

This quote nails it:

"Cancel culture gives the powerless power. They may not be able to find a job but they can get Nazi bigots fired. They may not have friends but they can participate in mass ostracisms. They can lose the self they hate amidst a mob of voices screaming for righteous revenge."

When all power is placed into a few hierarchies, office politics dominates.

And this is why I have gravitated from pure libertarianism to something which includes progressive taxation and antitrust measures. (Along with radical cuts in the federal bureaucracy, simplifying the tax code, making it easier to start a business, etc.)

Apollo's Lyre
Dec 18, 2023

This is a fantastic article!

If I may be forgiven the solecism, I have written on this topic as well (including a One Ring analogy haha), and I think you may get a kick out of it. Be curious your thoughts, if you're so inclined: https://honestlyre.substack.com/p/enlightened-gatekeeping-and-elon-756

But regardless, great piece; it is inspiring to see so many people here on Substack making such substantive and impassioned defenses of free speech while calling out these word-warping authoritarians.

I look forward to reading more and keep it up, good sir!

