Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
16h

I remember where I was, Brookhaven Community College Farmers Branch Texas, a north suburb of Dallas, the last of the 6 area Junior collages back when Texas had a $2 Billion dollar surplus so they threw on a copper roof, we were all traumatized watching the TV set in the student union, it's a long way from there to here and I'm super stocked to go space trucking with Elon, I want to tee off from Olympus Mons and hit Antarctica and get 4 stars on each corner of the Hollywood walk of fame

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