Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Dave's avatar
Dave
6h

No matter how fast the Republicans sink the Democrats manage to plummet farther and faster.

The historic Democratic icons FDR, and JFK would laugh at what passes for policy in their own beloved party. Although they were upper class they understood that victory for their party depended on appealing to working class voters. Current party leaders distain the “deplorable” and “racist” members of the working class.

A laundry list of things for Democrats to keep and to dump if they ever want to win again nationwide.

Keep a woman’s right to choose for the first trimester.

Dump abortion until birth unless the mother’s health is at risk or the fetus is not viable.

Keep a concern for climate change and the environment and grow nuclear power.

Dump intermittent, unreliable renewable energy that requires backup continuous generating capacity which is then used intermittently. A ridiculously expensive approach. Even more important, realize that the stifling maze of environmental procedures that now must be followed to build anything has raised the price of necessities like mass transit and housing that the working class needs to survive. Figure out how to build stuff quickly.

Keep and develop new effective vaccines.

Dump vaccine mandates.

Keep equality of opportunity for all. Dump equity of results based on discriminating against men, whites and Asians in a futile attempt to compensate for past discrimination against women and blacks. Recognize that D.E.I. Is unconstitutional.

Keep the protection of gay and lesbian rights.

Dump men in women’s sports, private spaces and prisons. Oh, and mutilating children who might grow up to be gay.

Keep an opportunity for selective high value immigration.

Dump sanctuary cities and open borders.

Keep helping the homeless find jobs and a place to live.

Dump camping in cities, shitting in the streets and allowing open drug use.

Keep a concern for due process in criminal justice.

Dump letting shoplifters and other petty thieves off the hook and releasing predators back on the streets without bail to kill and maim again.

Keep support for unions and fair wages

Dump “free trade” policies that have devastated our manufacturing sector.

Do all of the above and start governing like you know what the fuck you’re doing and you might just find your way back to power.

Abner Knight
10h

Excellent work.

