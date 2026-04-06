Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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micheal's avatar
micheal
3d

We are what we are, and thus it is malicious harm when we are led to the contrary. Why is a strong man to lead us attractive? Because it is like a father to a family, or like God to mankind; that is to say both natural and right. It is not an accident that things grow worse as we drift away from these.

Our true hope is in the enthroned king, Jesus Christ, tearing away the veil and bringing us through the white throne judgment that ushers in the new heaven and earth. In the meantime, a true king who rules in accordance with the will of God must be better than what we have lately been subjected to.

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Y.ChireauProf's avatar
Y.ChireauProf
3d

I consumed this recent missive with my afternoon coffee, thank you for your intelligent and provocative piece. Is the Strongman always a singular figure or can there be a Strongman "network" or team? That seems to be the direction of things, where the cult-minded follow the Trump strongman and the rest of us turn to a collective for meaning?

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