In 1456, Mainz moneylender Johannes Fust sued Johannes Gutenberg for 2,026 guilders—roughly $800,000 to $1 million today. Fust had advanced funds so Gutenberg could print his Bibles and build new presses. Gutenberg failed to make payments, and Fust seized the presses and the remaining Bibles.

Gutenberg’s press was revolutionary and, at first, commercially precarious. Literacy was rare in 15th-century Europe. And while a Gutenberg Bible cost far less than a handwritten one, it still required roughly three years of a clerk’s wages. Gutenberg died with little of the wealth his invention would later generate. Fust, the more successful businessman, moved to Paris and died wealthy.

One of Gutenberg’s few reliable sources of income was the printing of indulgences. These official Church documents promised a reduction in the temporal punishment for sin. Those who wanted a shorter stay in Purgatory—or who worried about the fate of deceased relatives—could purchase indulgences for themselves or others.

These indulgences were the subject of Luther’s 95 Theses. In October 1517, Luther’s critique was less about indulgences in principle than about the false assurance they offered. He worried they promised redemption without genuine repentance or inward transformation.

Early printed works were largely in Latin, the language of educated elites. Luther originally released his Theses in Latin for Church scholars. But within a few months, German translations appeared throughout the region. What had begun as a debate between monks and priests became a matter of public controversy.

As Luther’s support increased, the Church grew increasingly concerned. In 1520, Pope Leo X issued a papal bull condemning Luther and threatening him with excommunication if he did not recant. He did not.

By January 1521, the excommunication was final. The conflict had moved beyond theology to a question of authority. Three months later, Holy Roman Emperor Charles V summoned Luther to the Diet of Worms and ordered him to recant.

Luther appeared as commanded—but stood firm, grounding his position not in Church authority, but in Scripture and conscience:

I am bound by the Scriptures I have quoted and my conscience is captive to the Word of God. I cannot and will not recant anything, since it is neither safe nor right to go against conscience.

According to later accounts, he concluded, “Here I stand, I can do no other. May God help me. Amen.” The heretic monk was now an outlaw.

But many German princes had long resented the authority of both Rome and the Emperor. One of them, Frederick the Wise, arranged for Luther’s escape from Worms and concealed him in Wartburg Castle. There, under the name Junker Jörg (“Jörg the Knight”), Luther began translating the New Testament from Greek into German—bringing Scripture directly into the language of the laity.

Luther’s rise unfolded within a broader climate of extended instability. The Western Schism (1378-1417) fractured the authority of the papacy for nearly four decades. Efforts to restore unity culminated in the execution of two prominent reformers, Jan Hus and Jerome of Prague. This in turn sparked fifteen years of Hussite Wars in Bohemia and surrounding regions.

The fall of Constantinople in 1453 further heightened fears across eastern and central Europe. In the next decades the Ottomans conquered the Balkans, the Black Sea, and Crimea, even seizing the southern Italian port of Otranto in 1481. Institutions and ideas that had undergirded European culture for centuries no longer appeared secure—or sufficient to meet emerging threats.

Even after the wars ended, Hussite beliefs remained widespread among the Bohemian and Moravian population. Large segments of the laity continued to identify with reformist ideas. The Church’s authority persisted, but its claim to theological uniformity had already begun to erode.

A dissatisfied public increasingly turned to pamphlets for answers they could no longer find in established institutions. Belief was no longer shaped exclusively through clergy and tradition. It was open to personal engagement, interpretation, and dispute. For many self-education and self-examination were both a right and a responsibility.

Social and economic changes reinforced this shift. Growing urban populations created mercantile and artisan classes that did not fit neatly into traditional hierarchies. Political, religious, and social authorities were no longer fixed and uncontested. And the cracks that divided the European landscape now threatened the firmament of Heaven.

“Hellmouth” images and sculptures reminded medieval Catholics that salvation was not guaranteed. But the Church also provided sinners with a pathway out of damnation. Prayer, sacraments, and good works offered a means of avoiding Hell. It was terrifying, but it was also manageable.

Along with indulgences, Martin Luther challenged the idea that salvation could be secured through sacraments and works alone. Salvation came down to sola fide—faith alone. But faith is not always steady. Doubt, despair, and uncertainty remain. How could one know whether that faith was sufficient?

John Calvin offered a stark answer: one could not. For Calvin, salvation rests not on faith or works, but on the judgment of an inscrutable God. From the beginning of time, each soul was predestined to grace or damnation—and the elect are few, while the damned are many.

The early modern era marks a shift in both Catholic and Protestant reform movements. Medieval Christianity emphasized right practice, visible conformity, and participation in shared forms. After the Reformation, attention shifted to sincerity, self-examination, and inward belief.

It was no longer enough to attend church and recite the proper prayers. One had to consider sincerity, test one’s faith, and confront sins that might not even be fully acknowledged. The focus turned inward. Judgment extended beyond outward behavior to thought and intention.

Once the interior life becomes morally decisive, it also becomes politically significant. When salvation depends not merely on outward behavior but on inward belief, sincerity, and conviction, authority can no longer limit itself to regulating actions alone. It must concern itself with what individuals think, intend, and truly believe.

But the interior life is opaque; it cannot be directly observed or measured. What follows is a growing emphasis on signs. Professions of belief, denunciations of error, and visible acts of conformity become the means by which inner states are inferred and judged.

These signs, however, can be performed. The result is an increasing concern not just with obedience but with authenticity. The boundary between moral scrutiny and political control begins to blur—and ultimately to disappear. One of the earliest, most striking examples of this dynamic emerged in 1534 Münster.

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Many who read Martin Luther’s pamphlets and essays became Lutherans. Others treated his ideas not as conclusions, but as starting points. A few extended his critique of authority beyond anything Luther himself was willing to accept.

The Anabaptists drew on both earlier reform traditions and more recent Protestant developments. From the Hussites they inherited a suspicion of established authority and a willingness to form alternative religious communities. From Luther they adopted an emphasis on Scripture and the primacy of individual faith. They pushed both further, insisting that belief be conscious, voluntary, and genuine.

Yet these shared premises led to very different outcomes. Some Anabaptist groups responded by withdrawing from the world, forming disciplined, pacifist communities that rejected political authority altogether. Others took a more radical path, seeking to establish a purified society on earth. The Anabaptists of Münster belonged to this second group.

In 1534, the city of Münster became the center of one of the Reformation’s most radical experiments. Anabaptist preachers, fueled by apocalyptic expectation and widespread dissatisfaction with existing authorities, gained influence among segments of the urban population and within the city’s political structure.

Within this fractured environment, Anabaptist leaders and their supporters took control of the city government. What followed was not simply reform, but transformation. Münster was recast as a “New Jerusalem,” a community that sought to embody divine order on earth. Belief had become political, and politics had become a matter of belief.

The Münster leaders did not come from the traditional clerical or noble elite. Jan Matthys, the leading figure in the movement, was a Dutch baker. His authority was rooted in his charisma and perceived spiritual insight. By interpreting unfolding events as signs of divine intervention, he framed the crisis as part of a larger, sacred struggle. His leadership felt both authentic and urgent.

But his reliance on visions would prove to be his downfall. On Easter Sunday 1534, Matthys led a small group out of the city, convinced that divine revelation would secure victory against the besieging forces. The besieging forces did not cooperate, and the group was quickly overwhelmed and killed. Interior conviction proved incapable of defeating external weapons.

Matthys’ failed prophecy might have discredited the movement. But his successor, John of Leiden, reinterpreted his death as part of a larger divine plan. In a city under siege and increasingly isolated from the outside world, there were few remaining structures capable of challenging such claims.

The former tailor positioned himself not merely as a political leader, but as a divinely sanctioned ruler, eventually declaring Münster the “New Jerusalem” and himself its king. Religious conformity was enforced through rebaptism, expulsion, and execution. Property was redistributed, social life regulated, and even marriage brought under collective control.

These measures were not simply expressions of power, but responses to a deeper problem: belief could not be directly observed. It had to be demonstrated, enforced, and made visible. In a system built on interior conviction, uncertainty was intolerable—and control expanded to eliminate it.

Münster remained under siege for more than a year as surrounding Catholic and Protestant forces closed in. Food grew scarce, internal discipline tightened, and the gap between the leaders’ promises and the city’s reality became harder to ignore. In June 1535, the besieging forces finally breached the city’s defenses. The “New Jerusalem” fell not to divine intervention, but to sustained military pressure from the outside world it had tried to replace.

The aftermath was swift and brutal. John of Leiden and other leaders were captured, tortured, and executed. Their bodies were placed in iron cages and suspended from the tower of St. Lambert’s Church, where the cages still hang today. The message was unmistakable: the established order had reasserted itself.

Despite its failure, the Münster rebellion remains important for what it revealed. A movement fueled by interior conviction had, under pressure, produced a system of visible enforcement and absolute authority. The system lacked the surveillance capacity and bureaucratic structure of modern regimes, but the Münster Anabaptists displayed many of the underlying dynamics we associate with modern totalitarianism.

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Attempts to isolate a single, decisive cause for totalitarianism oversimplify a far more complex reality. Certain factors may be more influential in particular movements, and similar outcomes may emerge under different conditions. What matters is not any individual cause, but the convergence of pressures that make people hungry for certainty no matter the cost.

Declarations of belief, denunciations of error, and displays of visible conformity can establish a community. But signs reveal actions, not thoughts. Individuals may conform outwardly while believing otherwise. Enemies may present themselves as allies. What cannot be known must ultimately be inferred— and enforced.

Once belief must be inferred, communities rely on signals. What begin as affirmations of belonging gradually harden into requirements. As the demand for certainty increases, the space for ambiguity narrows, and informal pressures give way to more structured forms of enforcement. It is then that a defining feature of totalitarian systems emerges; the social and the moral become subsumed by the institutional.

Totalitarianism thrives on and generates suspicion. But suspicions about the interior life cannot be resolved. Denunciations and scapegoats can help establish boundaries and keep the populace in line. But they can never achieve certainty. The line between moral judgment and political control disappears. Differences of alignment become more than simple evidence of disloyalty. They are emblems of internal corruption.

In a totalitarian state, individuals not only regulate themselves in anticipation of judgment. They monitor others. Many envision the totalitarian state as a strongman who holds his people in bondage. But the system sustains its oppression with the active participation of the people—many, often most of whom do not feel oppressed.

As certainty remains out of reach, the pressure to resolve that uncertainty reshapes social life. What cannot be settled through knowledge is managed through structure, expectation, and control. Participation in that structure becomes both a sign of belonging and a means of enforcement.

The result is not simply a system imposed from above, but one that emerges from within—a pattern in which individuals, seeking clarity and security, sustain the very forces that constrain them. And a desire for certainty is met by a system that cannot tolerate doubt.

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