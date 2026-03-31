Is This America's Last War?
A YouTube Conversation with EXPAT American, Malcom Kyeyune, Constantin von Hoffmeister, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Kenaz Filan
This Palm Sunday meeting of the minds features Kenaz, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, Malcom Kyeyune, and Constantin von Hoffmeister joining EXPAT American on his YouTube live stream. We discuss life in the post-American Empire, the dawning Multipolar world, the rise of Iran as a regional power, and also Azerbaijan. Tune in, enjoy the doom, and be sure to subscribe — this one’s a keeper!