Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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John Galt
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American Jurisprudence, due to the Common Law is not Hebrew Law, though derived. It does not appear that this was a capitol punishment case, so the differing nature of the verdict process would not be applicable to the matter.

Under Hebrew Law nothing the accused says can be used against him. While that was violated in the trial of JESUS CHRIST, it was not an issue in this case.

Yet. It is a fact, that under the law of the Sanhedrin in even a Capitol Trial, there must be some level of doubt among the 70 Elders in order to convict for the death penalty, or, otherwise, the defendant did not have competent counsel if he could not get even one of 70 jurists to believe in the innocence of the accused.

That being the Jewish Law, the existence of doubt plus the placement of the accused at least at the body as it was moved, while also unwilling to go to the police is...damning to any sympathy for him and the cause.

Why didn't he throw the black criminal to the wolves to begin with? and cover his tracks... ?

Strange how there is no discussion of doubt being required in Jewish Law for there to be guilt. Hmmm. Curious that

When measuring the competing systems of justice, Mr. Frank was not going to fare much better under his own law.

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