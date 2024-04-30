Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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HamburgerToday's avatar
HamburgerToday
May 1, 2024

'Your mission - should you choose to accept it - is to keep your shit together while everything seems to be going haywire.'

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Jipowap von Angband's avatar
Jipowap von Angband
Apr 30, 2024

More and more I see the sentiment of 'wanting' open conflict. People getting that pre-WWI jitters, frustrations boiling over. Otherwise peacable commentators speaking closer to 'when' rather than 'if'. Playing for keeps is the assumption, respect is satirical, and contempt is growing.

It's almost as if bottling up all collective armed conflict in largely irrelevant dustbowls has given the whole globe septic shock, and now a fever is attempting to purge the poisons.

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