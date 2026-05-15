Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Virginia Knowles Carper's avatar
Virginia Knowles Carper
11h

Interesting thought of "Certainty Merchants." I see it a lot on both Conservative and Progressive TV such as RAV and MS-Now.

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