I get lots of fan mail (OK, very little fan mail), but I’ve never wanted for detractors. I might think I was doing something wrong. But I’ve found more often than not that my critics do a better job of proving me right than a hundred starstruck fans ever could. My latest critic provided his opinions in the comments of my Smart Person Syndrome piece. As Mr. Ross put it:

>What’s that? You don’t have a cause? Find one. Spoken like a true cause-less lout. If you'd really have a worthy cause to follow, then you'd constantly, even if ever so gently, push everyone around you towards saving the West and the White race (the ONLY fight worth fighting today), you wouldn't impart 90s motivational boilerplate.

Mr. Ross sees White people as his pack, and thinks the only solution to our predicament is strengthening that pack. While many have screamed piteously about “White Supremacy” and “racism,” the fact remains that most people want to live among people who look like them and who share their culture. Admitting that may cause consternation amongst the nose ring and dyed hair crowd. But it’s still true, and Ross is correct in recognizing that fact.

Where we differ is on the importance of Whiteness. For Ross, the only hope for Western Civilization is the reclamation of White Land and the salvation of the White Race. I don’t expect White people to disappear any time soon, but I also see the complete depopulation of non-Whites from America and Europe as neither possible nor desirable. But what is Whiteness anyway?

Let’s start at the beginning.

Before there were empires, there were clans and tribes rooted in ancestry. By definition an empire involves multiple groups ruled by an emperor. These groups looked different, worshipped different gods, and had different customs. Generally these groups were left alone so long as they paid their taxes and gave homage to their rulers. Over time, many of those groups came to adopt the imperial language and absorb many of its customs.

Europe’s Romance languages evolved in the post-Roman era from the common tongue used to speak between tribes, a creolized Latin that bore as much resemblance to High Latin as Haitian Kreyol and Jamaican Patois bear to French and English. Most linguists trace both Latin — and most pre-Roman European languages — back to a proto-Indo-European language spoken by the Yamnaya steppe raiders who conquered the European hunter-gatherers, pastoralists, and farmers 4,000 to 5,000 years ago.

After the Peace of Westphalia we began identifying different ethnic groups as Nations. From there we got Nationalism, as different groups began claiming territory as their own. With the Colonial Age we developed the idea of Race and the concept of White, Red, Yellow and Black races. Scientific racism — the idea that certain “races” were congenitally superior to others — only arrives with the Scientific Revolution.

At first, Whiteness was generally limited by Nation. When they first arrived on American shores, the Irish, Slavs, and other non-British groups were considered non-White by American WASPs (White Anglo-Saxon Protestants). Benjamin Franklin noted in 1751:

[T]he Number of purely white People in the World is proportionably very small. All Africa is black or tawny. Asia chiefly tawny. America (exclusive of the new Comers) wholly so. And in Europe, the Spaniards, Italians, French, Russians and Swedes, are generally of what we call a swarthy Complexion; as are the Germans also, the Saxons only excepted, who with the English, make the principal Body of White People on the Face of the Earth.

In modern-day White Nationalist circles, there’s still some debate over whether the Spaniards, Italians, or Slavs are White. Some WNs believe their ancestry is unacceptably mixed with Moorish, Mongol, or Turkic blood. But most people would consider them to be White. And while most WNs insist that Jews are (((fellow Whites))), not fellow Whites, few outside their circle make that distinction.

So am I saying that Whiteness is a myth? Myths aren’t untruths, they’re ideas that underpin a culture or religion. Whiteness exists because people believe it exists and because Whiteness shapes the way they encounter and deal with White people. Myths are connected to truths even when they diverge from the facts. But myths, like civilizations, grow old and die as new myths spring up. The Gods of Hesiod are not the gods of Ovid and the White Race of Ben Franklin is not the White race of today.

In America’s early legends, English Protestant Whites were the default. In time White became a synonym for people of European descent. Today Castizo Hispanics like Nick Fuentes are typically seen and treated as White. And while some Americans treat Whiteness as Goodness and others call it irredeemably Evil, most treat White people as one of several groups living within the Imperial United States.

Whiteness is a huge umbrella. There are over 200 million people living in the United States, and if anthropologist Robin Dunbar is correct we’re wired to have around 150 stable social relationships at most. Race is just one many characteristics we use to define ourselves. Proximity and shared affinity are equally important in creating our network of friends.

In the 1950s “race-mixing” was considered a mortal sin and the races were kept segregated throughout most of America. The days of red-lining and colored water fountains are on the edges of living memory. Gen X grew up to The Cosby Show and Zoomers grew up on hip-hop. Just about every White person today has at least a few Black acquaintances and friends.

Sure, you’ll find a lot of racist humor and offensive speech on the Internet. Children of every chronological age like to say shocking things. The punks of the 1970s wore swastikas to get a rise out of the normies. Today’s racist memes are more about shock value than any actual commitment to ethnic violence. I’m not saying that nobody wants a White Revolution. But I’m saying it’s a fringe idea that has little chance of gaining traction. And even were it to gain traction, it has unreasonable goals.

Making America Whites Only in the “One Drop” sense would require the removal or eradication of around 40 million Blacks, over 100 million Hispanics, and nearly 25 million Asians. Most want to do this believe the commonly quoted 6 million Holocaust death tolls are greatly exaggerated — and they’re less than 4% of what you’d need to wipe out American non-Whites.

The world’s largest refugee camp, Bangladesh’s Kutupalong camp, houses over 1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar. You’d need over 150 Kutupalongs to handle the outflow from an American mass expulsion. In 2024 American travel agencies sold 11.4 million international tickets. Using that as a baseline, it would take 15 years to fly every non-White American out of the country.

So why don’t we just kill them? I’ll respond to your question with a questions; do you have 165 million bullets?

From the New York Times , May 31, 2020

Remember the White Supremacists that were starting fires during the George Floyd riots, or the lethal threat of White Supremacists overthrowing the government and firing up the ovens? White Supremacy was supposedly the greatest threat to humanity since Literally Hitler, and yet outside of a few isolated incidents there was little evidence of any sort of organized White Supremacist terrorism.

Using Arab Spring tactics, government and non-government entities created a bugbear to whip the populace into hysteria. White Supremacists were a useful shadow puppet for several reasons. Most people have a negative reaction to violent White Supremacists and find them scary. And there is no White Supremacist organization in the United States with even a remote chance of gaining political power, so they didn’t need to worry about their golem turning on them.

When you take on the Genocidal Nazi role, you play into their hands. You provide them with a monster they can point at and scream “See what will happen if you don’t give us more power!” You give credibility to a campaign that was transparently fraudulent from the get-go. Cartoonish visions of White Supremacism like the Bioshock Infinite poster are ham-handed. Using them as a guide for your political movement is just stupid.

There are certainly growing calls for remigration in the United States and elsewhere. While his record on H-1b visas is decidedly mixed, Donald Trump has made some strong and controversial steps toward removing undocumented immigrants (or illegal aliens if you prefer). We’re seeing a decrease in illegal migration rates and a growing number of undocumented immigrants self-deporting. And while many activists and journalists — but I repeat myself — have shrieked piteously and waved about pictures of adorable brown children, they’re getting little traction outside their circles.

I, like most Americans, favor removing criminal aliens and staunching the flow of undocumented immigration. Also like many Americans, I have serious concerns about how H-1b programs have depressed wages for American workers. These are not extremist positions, nor do they necessarily involve gassings, death camps, or any of the other Nazi imagery that shrieking liberals use as fap fodder.

However (also like x 3), I have little interest in turning America into Greater Caucasia. There is no workable plan for remaking American demographics through ethnic cleansing, and no stomach for making one. As Otto von Bismark put it, “Die Politik ist die Lehre vom Möglichen.” Politics is the art of the possible, and I see nothing to be gained in the Politics of the Impossible.

My friend, fellow Substacker, and Eurabiamania guest Constantin von Hoffmeister recently described Germany’s situation in a paragraph that applies equally well to every country in the West.

The homogeneous, ethnically anchored German society no longer exists. German AfD theorist Dr. Maximilian Krah said this will remain the case, not as a phase but as a new condition. The demographic change is permanent. The devastatingly low birthrate of the native German population, paired with the growing fragmentation among Germans themselves, ensures that the old unity cannot return. What once held together through shared ancestry now disperses in lifestyle and worldview. Krah said this is not a lament but a reality, a line crossed. The form is broken, and no return will come. The way forward begins not in dreams but in this cold, necessary recognition. Constantin von Hoffmeister, “The New Future Germany”

So how do we preserve our ethnic identity in a multi-ethnic culture? It’s easier than you might think. Russia is home to over 190 recognized ethnic groups, from Abkhaz to Yakuts. China is home to 56. And there are an estimated 2,000+ ethnic groups residing in India. Yes, all of these countries deal with sporadic ethnic violence and ongoing ethnic tensions. But they deal. We shall deal as well.

America once went by the “one drop” rule, where any trace of Negro ancestry forever marked you as a Negro. But despite that, and despite rigid segregation laws, we wound up with a sizable population of Mulattos. When cultures live alongside each other, they share food, music, and genes. This may displease some, but 100 years from now, America will be browner than it is today. White ancestry will not be seen as a sign of superiority but as an interesting genealogical side note.

Ethnicities are not carved in stone. You don’t see many people calling themselves Sumerians, Babylonians, or Hittites anymore. The blood of those tribes has long since mingled among people who identify by different names, but that blood still flows. In time “White” may be a word you find only in history books. That doesn’t mean that White people will cease to exist, just that they now call themselves Blancoamericanos in the former United States or Ghalaamabyadis in the former European Union.

Or they might, as has historically been the case, identify themselves by tribe or birthplace rather than race or nation. There were great civilizations and bustling towns long before Columbus set foot on Hispaniola. There will be great civilizations and bustling towns long after the Global American Empire is a distant and dimly-remembered memory.

We will be remembered in reinterpreted and misinterpreted fragments and the facts of our existence will be blended with legends and lies. We will be the heroes who touched the moon and the monsters who poisoned the lands and called down the great fires from the sky. We will be magicians who stared at stars through enchanted glass and spoke across the globe in streams of numbers. We will be sorcerers who built great towers that crumbled when we tried to reach the heavens. We will be eulogized as people who loved, hated, wept, and laughed by people who love, hate, weep, and laugh. We will be eulogized as what once was by those who come after us and those who come after them. But we will be remembered.

