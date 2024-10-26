Adeptus Machinus, the Machine God. (Warhammer 40K)

One of the Right’s most enduring cultural splits has been along the Optimist vs. Pessimist axis. In its most stereotypical form, we have the Techno-Optimists who wait in joyful hope for the Singularity vs. the Blackpilled Pessimists who warn us constantly of various impending Extinction Events. For the Optimists, our conquest of the stars is as inevitable as sunrise and sunset. For the Pessimists, there is nothing ahead of us but darkness, decay, and oblivion.

Like most dichotomies, this one misleads as much as it enlightens. The modern obsession with putting everything into neatly organized categories helps us bring order out of chaos. It has given us taxonomy and databases; it has taken classical physics to the nebulous boundaries of the quantum world. But it has also given us a world that denies the existence of anything that cannot be weighed and measured.

The stereotype is by definition an oversimplification. But it often points to inconvenient but salient truths. There’s something to be said for the Great Divide between Mad Max and Star Trek. But these divided and frequently hostile factions also share a good bit of common ground.

William-Adolphe Bougeureau, Orestes Pursued by the Furies (1862)

Furies Younger gods, you have ridden down the ancient customs and have snatched them from my hands! And I wretched, deeply angry, and without honor in this land, alas, I will let venom fly from my heart, venom that brings grief in return for grief, drops of venom that the land cannot endure. A blight will come from the venom that destroys leaves and destroys children, a blight that speeds over the plain and casts pollution on the land to destroy mortals. O justice, justice! I groan. What shall I do? I am the laughing-stock of the citizens. I have suffered unbearably. Ah, unfortunate daughters of Night, you have the grief of a great blight on your tīmē! Athena You are not without honor, so do not be moved by your excessive feeling, O goddesses, by making the land cursed in the worst way for mortals. I also rely on Zeus—what need is there to say that?— and I alone of the gods know where the keys are to the house where his thunderbolt is kept safe, under a seal. But there is no need for it. So be obedient to me in the best possible way, and do not hurl words against the land from a tongue uttering threats that cannot be fulfilled, threatening that all things bearing fruit will not prosper. Aeschylus, Eumenides

After murdering his mother Clytemestra, Orestes is pursued by the Eumenides (Furies) to the ends of the Earth. Finally, overwhelmed by guilt and madness, he seeks refuge in Athena’s temple. Athena hears his prayer, stands between him and the Furies, and holds a trial so that Orestes may be fairly judged for his deed.

On the one hand, matricide is a grievous crime against the Gods and the social order. On the other hand, Clytemestra and her lover killed Orestes’ father, Agamemnon. Was Orestes justified for killing his mother, or does he deserve eternal punishment? This is not an easy question, and the jury is deadlocked until Athena casts the deciding vote in favor of his acquittal.

In the play Athena is lowered onto the stage by ἀπὸ μηχανῆς θεός (apò mēkhanês theós), a “god from the machine.” Athena, like the audience, knows that Orestes is the last member of the doomed House of Atreus. Among his ancestors are such accursed villains as Tantalus, Pelops, and Atreus. But while his forebears committed great sins for personal gain, Orestes has acted out of honor. Athena acquits him and with him ends the curse upon his lineage and upon Greece.

The Furies represent the wild, savage Greece that the House of Atreus ruled over. Agamemnon, the dynasty’s last king, came from the same Luwian/Hittite stock as the Trojans he made war against. Those rulers brought with them Luwian deities like Zeus, Apollo, Aphrodite, and Poseidon. So despite its great curse and its many crimes, the House of Atreus was responsible for creating the Greece which gave us Classical Civilization — including playwrights like Aeschylus.

Athena synthesizes past, present, and future. She frees Orestes from his guilt and grants the ancient spirits of vengeance proper respect while placing them under the rule of the new Olympian Gods. She is just but firm, and treats this extraordinary case with extraordinary divine wisdom. Athena puts the whole sordid affair into its proper context and transforms his murder into a blood sacrifice that expiates his sin.

Today the ἀπὸ μηχανῆς θεός is better known by its Latin calque, deus ex machina. But while the ἀπὸ μηχανῆς θεός was a vital part of the Agamemnon story, the deus ex machina is a sign of bad plotting, a hitherto-unmentioned device that saves the day just at the moment when things appear hopeless. (I’d give the example of the Eagles who save Sam and Frodo just as Mount Doom explodes, but I’d rather avoid the inevitable flood of comments that would ensue).

The diehard Techno-Optimists and the Apocalypse Junkies are both waiting for a deus ex machina. For the Techno-Optimists the deus is a superintelligent machina that saves us from our failings and ushers in a brave new world. For the Apocalypse Junkies, the deus comes in the form of an avenging thermonuclear god of war that wipes our slate clean and gets rid of all the issues that plague our society.

Unlike Athena descending to the stage, these dei ex machina do little to improve our understanding of history or current events. They are not implausible so much as unenlightening. They are not an analysis of our situation so much as a cry for help from an outside force, a prayer from supplicants who no longer believe in Gods but have not lost their faith in machines.

Michelangelo, The Last Judgment

(1) For the In[structor, the Rule of] the War. The first attack of the Sons of Light shall be undertaken against the forces of the Sons of Darkness, the army of Belial: the troops of Edom, Moab, the sons of Ammon, the [Amalekites], (2) Philistia, and the troops of the Kittim of Asshur. Supporting them are those who have violated the covenant. The sons of Levi, the sons of Judah, and the sons of Benjamin, those exiled to the wilderness, shall fight against them (3) with […] against all their troops, when the exiles of the Sons of Light return from the Wilderness of the Peoples to camp in the Wilderness of Jerusalem. Then after the battle they shall go up from that place (4) a[nd tile king of; the Kittim [shall enter] into Egypt. In his time he shall go forth with great wrath to do battle against the kings of the north, and in his anger he shall set out to destroy and eliminate the strength of (5) I[srael. Then the]re shall be a time of salvation for the People of God, and a time of dominion for all the men of His forces, and eternal annihilation for all the forces of Belial. There shall be g[reat] panic [among] (6) the sons of Japheth, Assyria shall fall with no one to come to his aid, and the supremacy of the Kittim shall cease that wickedness be overcome without a remnant. There shall be no survivors of (7) [all the Sons of] Darkness. The Scroll of the War of the Sons of Light against the Sons of Darkness, Qumran

Christianity looks forward to an End of Time and a Final Judgment. Before Christ, John the Baptist preached similar ideas, and we’ve found Apocalyptic Jewish scrolls at Qumran. Unlike the eternal cycles postulated in many Indian traditions, apocalyptic beliefs hold that time has both a beginning and an end.

America has always been a hotbed for apocalyptic cults. In 2022 a Pew Research poll found that 39% of Americans believed we are living in the End Times. Antichrist-spotting is a favorite American sport. Being tagged as the Antichrist may be the only thing Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama have in common.

We’ve always known the world is an unfair place, where the just often lose and the wicked frequently triumph. The Jews laboring under Roman oppression dreamed of a day when they regained control of their land. If they couldn’t get it back immediately, they could always dream of the day when the prophecies would be fulfilled and the SOBs would get what they had coming to them.

For decades Americans lived under the existential threat of a thermonuclear exchange with the Soviet Union. Movies, television shows, novels, and short stories depicted post-nuclear hellscapes in the hope they might stave off a fate that seemed inevitable. With the Soviet Union’s collapse, that fear began to dissipate. or many modern strategists who grew up in a post-Soviet world, nuclear weapons are just another tool of war to be used as necessary.

Given that, there’s good reason to fear a nuclear exchange. Any first strike will almost certainly be greeted by second and third strikes. A full-scale nuclear war might not leave the planet uninhabitable, but it would certainly end with an 8-figure to 9-figure death toll and a complete breakdown of world trade and the global economy. But Blackpillers look forward to that not with horror but anticipation.

Many expect America’s end will be their opportunity. Some hope for Aryan girls in wheat fields, while others expect that their political system of choice will grow and thrive once the brambles of America are cleared away by fire. And those who live only because they can’t imagine anything worth dying for hope that a cleansing fire will bring them the oblivion they crave.

Post-Christian blackpillers have RETVRNed to cyclical time courtesy of Oswald Spengler. They have correctly noted that every culture has a sell-by date. They’ve recognized that our American Empire reached that date a while back. But instead of the long slow decay of the Roman and Byzantine Empires, they imagine our world going out not with a whimper but with a bang.

Given our lingering nuclear neuroses, and our love of action movies, it’s not surprising that we imagine our civilization’s end will be cinematic. Alas, modern wars are wars of attrition. We are less likely to die by fire than by endless pinpricks. Our cities may burn, but it’s far more likely they will simply be abandoned.

Still from Metropolis (1927)

Space:

The final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise.

Its 5-year mission:

To explore strange new worlds,

To seek out new life and new civilizations, To boldly go where no man has gone before. Opening lines, Star Trek

The Age of Industrialism drove many peasants out of their fields and into filthy factories where they toiled for pennies. It also created a new class of merchant capitalists who eclipsed the old aristocracies. Amidst this upheaval, some sought escape in glowing pre-Raphaelite tableaux and sinuous Art Nouveau curves. But within a generation Futurism and Art Deco taught artists to love the clean, hard precision of the machines.

The first science fiction work, Mary Shelley’s 1818 Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus, was a cautionary tale featuring the prototypical Mad Scientist. Fifty years later Jules Verne and H.G. Wells were giving us visions of technologically advanced futures and alien visitors. And 50 years after that pulp magazines like Amazing Stories and Astounding Science Fiction introduced space opera.

There was certainly no shortage of dystopian SF. But the most popular science fiction featured square-jawed men boldly conquering the galaxy and protecting the world from evil aliens. From E.E. “Doc” Smith and Alfred Bester came Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, and Frank Herbert. Moviegoing children thrilled to the serial adventures of Flash Gordon, Buck Rogers, and, later, Luke Skywalker.

During its first TV run, Star Trek was a flop. But what its fans lacked in numbers they made up for with enthusiasm. Syndication, and several spinoffs and films, made it an icon. Cold War Americans couldn’t get enough of a future without racism and violence, a world where everybody was equal and we solved our problems through diplomacy rather than bloodshed.

In the 80s nascent computer networks inspired William Gibson to coin the word “cyberspace.” Neuromancer, and Cyberpunk in general, tended more toward film noir than space opera. But others saw the Internet as a tool for liberation. Many subcultures grew and thrived on BBSes and Usenet. Communists, queers, Nazis, occultists, BDSMers, and weirdos of every stripe found kindred souls online. It seemed technology was going to give everybody virtual communities where they could finally belong. As Fred Turner of Stanford University put it:

In the mid-1990s, as the Internet and the World Wide Web went public, a utopian near-consensus about their likely social impact seemed to bubble up out of nowhere. The Net would level social hierarchies, distribute and personalize work, and dematerialize communication, exclaimed pundits and CEOs alike. The protocols of the Net were said to embody new, egalitarian forms of political organization. They offered the technological underpinnings for peer-to-peer commerce, and with them, claimed many, an end to corporate power. And well above the human plains of financial and political haggling, suggested some, those same protocols might finally link the now-disembodied species in a single, harmonious electrosphere.

While Gibson & Co. may have won this round so far, there are still many waiting for a Singularity where human wetware connects to computing hardware and gains immortality (or at least eternal storage in the Cloud). Today Artificial Intelligence promises a HAL-9000 on every cellphone. With every new technology comes new visions of a better world. The details change, but the dream remains the same. And in this case we may find ourselves awakened by a cold splash of geopolitical reality.

Time present and time past

Are both perhaps present in time future,

And time future contained in time past.

If all time is eternally present

All time is unredeemable.

What might have been is an abstraction

Remaining a perpetual possibility

Only in a world of speculation. What might have been and what has been

Point to one end, which is always present.

Footfalls echo in the memory

Down the passage which we did not take

Towards the door we never opened

Into the rose-garden. My words echo

Thus, in your mind. But to what purpose

Disturbing the dust on a bowl of rose-leaves

I do not know. T.S. Eliot, “Burnt Norton”

The future is like Schrödinger’s Cat: only when you open the box can you tell if you’ve got a magical feline or a rotting corpse. Until that time all you have is speculation, educated guesses, and wishful thinking. That being said, here’s why I expect our next few decades to be a series of dead cats.

Modern economics works on the idea that continuous growth is not only possible but desirable. With that idiocy at the heart of the system, it’s obviously doomed. The only questions are when it will finally fall apart, and what will rise out of the wreckage. Before things get better, they’re going to get worse.

How much worse?

The Great Depression lasted from over a decade, during which the economy shrank over 30%. The Soviet Union’s economy contracted 20% between 1989 and its 1991 collapse: from 1991 to 1997 its economy contracted another 50%. Since COVID American prices have increased at least 20%. The richest keep growing richer, while we feel poorer than ever despite carefully massaged economic statistics.

These slumps are part of the natural order of things. Since 2008 our government, aided and abetted by the Federal Reserve, has worked overtime to keep the stock market going up. But as petrodollar alternatives arise, we’re losing our ability to juice the economy by printing money. Barring a miracle (miracles being by definition unpredictable), I see no way the Global American Empire pulls out of this tailspin.

Other, larger slumps are also part of the natural order of things. The Late Bronze Age collapse and the fall of Rome come to mind immediately. In both cases trade routes were broken for long centuries. Today the West relies on even more extended trade routes. The Hittites couldn’t make bronze without Sardinian tin. We cannot keep our Internet running without Taiwanese processor chips.

For over 50 years America has hollowed out its manufacturing centers and outsourced its labor to cheaper countries. It has kept its working classes entertained with cheap imported gewgaws the way Rome kept its masses distracted by bread and circuses. But ultimately Rome was abandoned by its nobles for Ravenna and Trier and Constantinople. In the days of Caesar Rome had over 1 million inhabitants. By 560, after several invasions, there were only 25,000 Romans.

We have seen the collapse of Detroit. I believe that within a few decades much of the Bos-Wash Corridor will be equally blighted. Our exurbs and McMansions can only exist in a society with abundant cheap energy. We are fast losing access to that energy. Should we lose our impending war with Iran — and I expect we will — we will find ourselves in the same predicament Europe faces now that it can no longer rely on cheap Russian natural gas.

Could I be wrong? Sure. Many a battle has been lost or won by an act of chance or fate. Many overwhelming forces have been defeated by outmatched opponents. Many predictions have failed and many impossibilities proven painfully possible. Ultimately our visions wait quietly for the box to be opened. Only then will we know if our story ends in triumph, conflagration, or slow decay.