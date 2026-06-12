Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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bil
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Caesar was not the tyrant that everyone considered him. At that time the two factions that ruled Rome one after the other were becoming more and more destructive. The Blues would win power, and settle old scores, and then when the pendulum swung back to the Greens, they played Catch up, and with each swing, the death toll and destruction grew larger. Caesar was offered the post of Dictator by a senate unable to cure the problem, as probably the only man capable of bringing the pendulum to a halt. He was killed before the end of his first term as dictator. Had he survived to the end of his 5 year term, the Senate would have reviewed the situation, and then either withdrawn the position of dictator, extended his term by another 5 years, or sacked him and appointed another dictator.

Cassius and Brutus did not kill a dictator. They killed the Republic, and ushered in the era of the emperors.

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