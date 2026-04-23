Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
33m

I’ve been listening to this crap since the day I was born. First school busing and it has never stopped. In America we are supposed to get down on our hand and knees to repent for something we were never a part of. Several generations of kids with no knowledge or participation in slavery subjected to this abuse. If your white, your evil bad because white people owned slaves sold to them by African slave traders.

Meanwhile in Libya, you can buy an African slave right on the streets. They auction them off on the daily..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture