Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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micheal's avatar
micheal
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For some reason this "liberty" that the Enlightenment so cherishes seems to end up reducing to sex with mens' butts, child "prostitutes" and eventually cannibalism, after convincing a sufficient number that family life and devotion to God is tyranny.

The true freedom is freedom to do what is right, rather than licentiousness calling itself "liberty."

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