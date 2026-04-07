When the strongman comes, he will not bring sharks with freakin’ laser beams

Fascist.

Tyrant.

Dictator.

Nazi.

Click on a dozen random social media posts and there’s a good chance you’ll see those words pop up at least once. Accusations of “strongman” behavior are often more performative than informative. They don’t identify specific patterns so much as signal “I am a good person who calls out bad people.”

American political discourse has increasingly drifted into purrs of loyalty and snarls of scorn. It is less a matter of careful argument than a spillage of raw feeling. The goal is not to persuade, but to rally the already committed and show where one stands.

When we hear “strongman,” we imagine comic villains. They’re theatrical, melodramatic, and obvious. They steeple their fingers and announce their plots with sinister chuckles.

But that’s not how strongmen arrive.

Strongmen come to power as heroes, not villains. They promise to fix broken systems and right historical wrongs. People laugh at caricatures. They don’t vote for them.

To recognize a strongman, you must tune out the endless empty accusations and the tired cliches. Only then will you be able to see the pattern for what it is.

What a Strongman is Not

A strongman may appear increasingly incompetent, irrational, or malicious as his hold on power is threatened. But he comes to power by being—or appearing—disciplined, politically skilled, and highly persuasive. When other politicians are stuck in gridlock, the aspiring strongman offers clarity and direction.

Every leader, sooner or later, faces a crisis that demands speed and decisiveness. War, economic collapse, and institutional breakdown require a firm hand—and a willingness to act despite political opponents shouting “Nazi!” In those moments, strength is a feature, not a bug.

This is where confusion often sets in. Many people praise their own side for strong leadership while dismissing their opponents as tyrants or fascists. But ideology does not define a strongman. The twentieth century gave us a strongman battle between Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler. And even Franklin D. Roosevelt was accused by critics of overreaching executive power during his long tenure.

A strongman may use ideology to provide language and justification. But ideology is a tool, not a constraint. It can be adapted, reshaped, or discarded as circumstances require.

You don’t recognize a strongman by what he believes, but by how he acts—how he organizes, justifies, and exercises power.

What a Strongman Is

At the most basic level, a strongman is a leader who shifts legitimacy away from institutions and onto himself. Elections may still be held, courts may still operate, laws may still be passed, but their authority becomes secondary. What matters is the leader: his judgment, his intentions, his ability to act.

This shift emerges through a set of recognizable patterns.

Personalized power

The leader presents himself not as one part of a larger system, but as its indispensable center. Problems persist because others are weak, corrupt, or incompetent. Solutions require his intervention.

The logic is simple: I alone can fix it.

The system no longer constrains the leader. The leader becomes the system’s justification.

A monopoly on meaning

The strongman defines what is happening, who is responsible, and what must be done. He offers clear, simple answers to complex, ambiguous problems. He does not debate, he explains. He gives directions and assigns blame.

Moralized politics

Opposition is no longer simply wrong; it is dangerous. Differences of opinion become signs of bad faith. Criticism is recast as hostility. You are either a loyal supporter or an enemy.

Erosion of independent structures

Courts, the press, and the bureaucracy do not necessarily disappear. But they now serve as instruments of the strongman’s administration. Uncooperative judges, journalists, and politicians are dealt with as traitors.

A direct bond with the public

The leader forms a personal, emotional bond with the public. Support is no longer grounded primarily in policy agreement, but in identity, trust, and shared narrative.

A strongman doesn’t just lead the system.

He becomes the source of its meaning.

Why the Clichés Mislead Us

We imagine strongmen as brutal, overt, and unmistakable. They censor criticism, rule by force, and crush any sign of opposition. Their intentions are obvious, their methods are visible, and their illegitimacy is clear.

That image isn’t wrong.

It is simply late.

Our images of strongman rule come from history books, movies, and cultural memory. They are drawn from the period after power has already been consolidated.

But early-stage strongmen look very different.

They promise to fix what is broken, to restore what has been lost, to clean up corruption and cut through dysfunction. They operate within the system, not outside it. They present themselves not as destroyers, but as defenders.

This is why they are hard to see.

Palpatine does not declare himself Evil McSithlord. He navigates a dysfunctional system, gains emergency powers in the name of security, and gradually concentrates authority in his own hands.

When the Republic finally falls, it does not collapse in chaos.

It becomes an Empire. And liberty dies with thunderous applause.

The pattern is familiar, but easy to miss in real time.

Each step is justified.

Each action is framed as necessary.

Each expansion of power is temporary.

Until it isn’t.

By the time the leader looks like a strongman, the transition is already complete.

We are trained to recognize the outcome. Not the process.

Let’s look at a real-world example of how a strongman begins.

The Rise of Papa Doc

Yaws begins with a round, hard, warty swelling on the skin. As the Treponema pallidum spirochetes spread, the swelling breaks open to form an ulcer. But the real damage comes after the ulcer heals and the infection moves throughout the body.

Joints become swollen and painful. The patient grows fatigued. New lesions develop, especially on the palms and soles. Bones may become misshapen. Most victims are children and the disease spreads easily through ordinary contact—through play, through touch, through proximity.

From 1945-6 Dr. François Duvalier traveled throughout rural Haiti bringing intramuscular penicillin to patients suffering from yaws. His work in eradicating yaws in Haiti earned him public adulation, and the nickname “Papa Doc.”

Duvalier became the director of Haiti’s public health service in 1946 and Minister of Health and Labor in 1949. In 1950, he left the government and returned to private practice.

But by then, he was no longer just a physician. He was a known, trusted, and widely admired national figure. He had also built connections within the state that would prove just as important as his public reputation.

In 1956 Haitian president Paul Magloire was forced out amidst economic decline and corruption scandals. What followed was instability and uncertainty. Competing factions struggled for control. Provisional governments rose and fell. Trust eroded.

François Duvalier presented himself as a doctor who understood the country’s problems and would restore balance. He campaigned as the voice of the rural majority against a distant and self-serving elite. He offered clarity where others offered conflict.

And in Haiti in 1957, that clarity was enough to carry him to power.

But winning the presidency and keeping it are two different things. Haiti’s army had a long history of interfering in politics, and Duvalier’s position was far from secure. In 1958 and 1959, he faced multiple coup attempts.

For protection, Duvalier created the Volontaires de la Sécurité Nationale (National Security Volunteers). Haitians gave them a more memorable name, after a legendary bogeyman said to snatch up children in a sack and carry them away.

The Tonton Macoutes did not answer to the army, or to the state.

They answered to Papa Doc. And what began as protection quickly became control. With the aid of the Macoutes, Duvalier arrested, exiled, and murdered political opponents. Private dissent could be fatal if overheard by the wrong people. Disagreement became disloyalty. Insufficiently enthusiastic support became suspect.

Vodou had been part of Haitian culture for centuries. But wealthy, educated Haitians generally kept their distance—at least publicly—from the “primitive superstitions.” Duvalier was the first modern president to openly espouse Sevis Gineh (Service to Africa), aligning himself to the traditions of Haiti’s rural poor.

He dressed in dark glasses and formal black attire that Haitians would recognize as Baron Samedi, ruler of the afterlife. The effect was deliberate. It evoked equal parts respect and fear. In his appearance and his manner, Papa Doc broadcast to Haiti that he was master over life and death.

Haiti did not understand what Duvalier would become when they voted him into office. Americans are even less likely to spot a strongman when he appears.

The American Blind Spot

It’s an integral part of our founding story. A distant, overreaching power becomes intolerable. The people recognize the threat, rise up, and throw it off. Liberty is preserved through vigilance and resistance.

That story carries assumptions.

Tyranny is obvious.

Tyranny is external.

Tyranny is something that announces itself.

History suggests something different.

Strongmen rise through existing institutions, not outside them. Their authority expands gradually, legally, justified step by step. It’s sold as necessary, temporary, and in the public interest.

This is where the American instinct can mislead.

If you expect tyranny to be loud, sudden, and unmistakable, you are less likely to recognize it when it is incremental, procedural, and widely supported.

The problem is compounded by language.

Terms like “fascist,” “tyrant,” and “authoritarian” are tossed about casually as expressions of disapproval. The original meaning, and the real danger, is diluted by endless repetition. The signal gets lost in the noise.

When every opponent is a fascist, the word “fascist” ceases to carry meaning.

And when that happens, actual tyranny becomes harder to see.

The shift shows up in smaller, subtle changes.

Trust begins to move.

From the system to the person.

From processes to promises.

From “this is how it works” to “trust me.”

Debate begins to narrow. Disagreement is no longer a difference of opinion, but a sign of bad faith.

Opponents are not mistaken, they are dangerous.

Rules begin to bend. Outcomes take precedence over process.

Exceptional measures become easier to justify. Temporary solutions become permanent habits.

Institutions begin to fade. Courts, media, and experts become just another set of actors in a larger conflict.

Truth fragments. Competing narratives replace shared facts.

Problems that once required tradeoffs are reduced to simple causes and simple solutions. There are villains to blame and fixes to implement.

Ambiguity disappears. Clarity takes its place.

These shifts can feel like progress. They offer relief from confusion and frustration. They make the world easier to understand.

That is precisely why they are appealing.

The Recognition Problem

Strongmen emerge under pressure.

Systems feel strained.

Outcomes feel uncertain.

Confusion grows.

Trust erodes.

And with that erosion comes a demand for something simpler.

When meaning begins to collapse, people look for someone who can explain what is happening.

Someone who can assign responsibility, and point the way forward.

The strongman does not create that demand.

He answers it.

This is what makes strongmen so difficult to see.

We expect a villain.

But what arrives is someone familiar.

Someone persuasive.

Someone who makes sense of a world that no longer does.

By the time he looks like a strongman, it is already too late.

Strongmen don’t arrive as monsters.

They arrive as answers.