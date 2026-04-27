Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Barbara Barnes's avatar
Barbara Barnes
3h

Intersectionality gives meaning to people who otherwise would be invisible. People who do not find meaning in Christ give themselves labels that define them, albeit labels that no one normal in society cares about. It actually separates them from society instead of promoting the inclusivity and community they worship.

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