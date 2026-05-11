Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Virginia Knowles Carper's avatar
Virginia Knowles Carper
18h

I have mixed thoughts. As someone with a Traumatic Brain Injury, I remember trying to find others like me locally. We had a monthly lunch group that we did until Covid shut it down. I enjoyed being with others like me. After Covid, on-line was not the same. We were flat phantoms instead of flesh and blood people.

As a Deaf person, the Deaf community is very active on-line since print is the primary form of communication. Not everyone knows Sign, and there are variations within Signing. But writing is clear.

As for the internet in general, I have noticed the dogpiling of people. It seems that mobs are more easily formed complete with total group think. Social media does segregate people into hard groups to the point that they do not engage in anyone outside of the group. So they conform to the group, whatever the group may be. It distorts the thinking when engaging with people.

I also noted how identity of gay - LBG...... has subsided since it seems to drop from social media. Young people no long see themselves as binary as much as they did.

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