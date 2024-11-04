Today’s loudest online radicals are, by and large, a singularly unimpressive lot. A significant chunk of the most active are unattractive, unpleasant, and incapable of feeding or housing themselves without government assistance and online begging. They collect mental and physical illnesses like so many M:TG cards and use them as clubs to beat those who are “privileged” by things like mental stability, conventional beauty, and gainful employment.

Many write this off as yet another manifestation of “Clown World,” a place where police are criminals and voting is a threat to democracy. Nietzschean Vitalists chalk it up to the ressentiment of the natural slaves. But when it comes to ugly leftists, there’s more than meets the eye (and nose). Let’s take a look at the historical forces that set this crew of misfits waddling toward Bethlehem.

Huey P Newton

It is within this mass of humanity, this people of the shanty towns, at the core of the lumpenproletariat, that the rebellion will find its urban spearhead. For the lumpenproletariat, that horde of starving men, uprooted from their tribe and from their clan, constitutes one of the most spontaneous and the most radically revolutionary forces of a colonized people. Frantz Fanon, The Wretched of the Earth , 129

In the Communist Manifesto Marx and Engels referred to the lumpenproletariat (“ragged proletariat”) as “the social scum, that passively rotting mass thrown off by the lowest layers of the old society.” Children of bourgeois backgrounds, M & E distrusted the beggars, criminals, cheats, mountebanks, and malingerers who eke out an existence at the bottom of the social barrel. The lumpenproles were not to be trusted, as their loyalty was for sale to the highest bidder. Those layabouts who sang the Internationale at a Marxist event would happily act as police informers for a few pennies and lie under oath for a few pennies more.

During his three-year Siberian exile, Vladimir Lenin had a chance to meet the lumpenproles firsthand. His view of the marginalized underclasses was a bit more nuanced. While he recognized their shortcomings, he felt many could be saved by a proper political education. Still, the lumpenproles would play a secondary role at best in the Revolution. The real power lay with the honest, hardworking Proletariat.

In 1961 Frantz Fanon’s Les Damnés de la Terre (translated in 1963 as The Wretched of the Earth). While he recognized the shortcomings of the lumpenproles, Fanon felt they could play an important role in decolonizing the Third World. For him the criminality of the unemployed shantytown masses was a sign not of their moral failings but of capitalist colonialism’s social destruction. He saw them as a powder keg that could, if properly supported, tear down the unjust system that kept them in chains.

Fanon’s book was wildly popular in France, and came with a preface from Existentialist superstar and fellow Marxist Jean-Paul Sartre. It also had an enormous influence on Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, who wrote in 1967:

Black people can destroy the machinery that’s enslaving the world. America cannot stand to fight every black country in the world and fight a civil war at the same time. It is militarily impossible to do both these things at once. The slavery of blacks in this country provides the oil for the machinery of war that America uses to enslave the peoples of the world. Without this oil the machinery cannot function. We are the driving shaft; we are in such a strategic position in this machinery that, once we become dislocated, the functioning of the remainder of the machinery breaks down. Penned up in the ghettos of America, surrounded by his factories and all the physical components of his economic system, we have been made into “the wretched of the earth,” who are relegated to the position of spectators while the white racists run their international con game on the suffering peoples. We have been brainwashed to believe that we are powerless and that there is nothing we can do for ourselves to bring about a speedy liberation for our people. Huey P. Newton, “In Defense of Self-Defense,” The Black Panther , July 20, 1967

Like many other mid-20th Century American Marxist-Leninists, Newton felt the White proletariat had been seduced by high wages and job security. Communities of color, forcibly marginalized by redlining, glass ceilings, and police brutality, were more amenable to a revolutionary message. The Establishment had little interest in seducing them or using anything but hard power to keep them down. The Black underclass in urban slums were brothers to the dispossessed natives in African shantytowns. Like Fanon, Newton hoped to turn them into a weapon that would destroy the occupying colonists.

Given that Engels was the son of a wealthy factory owner, it’s not unprecedented that these angry militants became heroes among many upper-class American liberals. Granted, much of the support then as now was performative. As Tom Wolfe wrote in his hysterically funny article about the Black Panther soiree at Leonard Bernstein’s Upper East Side apartment:

Radical Chic invariably favors radicals who seem primitive, exotic and romantic, such as the grape workers, who are not merely radical and “of the soil,” but also Latin; the Panthers, with their leather pieces, Afros, shades, and shoot-outs; and the Red Indians, who, of course, had always seemed primitive, exotic and romantic. At the outset, at least, all three groups had something else to recommend them, as well: they were headquartered 3,000 miles away from the East Side of Manhattan, in places like Delano (the grape workers), Oakland (the Panthers) and Arizona and New Mexico (the Indians). They weren’t likely to become too much … underfoot, as it were. Exotic, Romantic, Far Off … as we shall soon see, other favorite creatures of Radical Chic had the same attractive qualities; namely, the ocelots, jaguars, cheetahs and Somali leopards. Tom Wolfe, “Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny’s.” New York Magazine, June 8, 1970

But money given for social cred spends just as well as any other money. And a few starry-eyed student activists who hoped to change the world were inspired by the Fuerzas Armadas de Liberación Nacional Puertorriqueña (FALN), a Puerto Rican separatist group that carried out over 130 bombings between 1974 and 1983. Groups like the Weather Underground and Symbionese Liberation Army hoped to sock it to the man and overturn the unjust social order. Alas, while no one could fault their ambition, their efforts at seizing the reins of power failed to pan out.

In 1980 the American people rejected Haight-Asbury in favor of Orange County as Ronald Reagan promised to pull us out of stagflation and malaise. As Reagan made his way to the Oval Office and the hostages flew home from Iran, America dreamed that maybe we could finally be free of Vietnam and the Middle East and all those smelly protestors shrieking in the streets. Those student radicals who had stayed out of prison continued their long march through the institutions. And on August 22, 1989 Huey P Newton was shot and killed by Tyrone Robinson over a crack cocaine franchise.

