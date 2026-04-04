Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Friedrich Halder's avatar
Friedrich Halder
12h

By the way this picture of Trump is an insult to the Kaiser.

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1 reply by Kenaz Filan
Thomas Aldren's avatar
Thomas Aldren
1d

Hindenburg didn't get elected because the mark was collapsing. He got elected because enough Germans decided the men running Weimar didn't deserve to. The economic pressure matters, but the actual threshold is moral — people don't invite the strongman when things are bad, they invite him when they decide the suffering is someone's fault.

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