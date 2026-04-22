Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Mark
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"Life imitates art far more than art imitates life." This quote by Oscar Wilde captures the essence of the powerful influence that art (or propaganda) has on our daily experiences. It suggests that the world we live in, our actions and our choices are shaped by representations we encounter. The concept that life and art are intertwined, with each influencing and shaping the other.

Human beings do not respond directly to reality, but to mediated representations shaped by perception, emotion and social context. The contemporary problem is not limited to how reality is perceived or distorted. The deeper question is what happens when institutions cease to correct their own representations — when signals of error persist, yet fail to produce revision.

Fragmentation, in the form of short open-ended video clips, is inherently destructive. It destroys the ability to follow a thought process through to it's logical conclusion. Causing a knee-jerk reaction which erodes critical thinking and leads to emotional numbness. Similarly relationships, families and society are being deliberately fragmented as part of the Satanic deep state transhumanist agenda.

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