If the present administration chooses this course, then the questions of the day can be settled not with legislation, but with blood and iron. In short, we must decide when we must kill them. None of us wish for war, but if the present administration wishes to destroy the nation I would accept war rather than see it perish. I hope that you would choose the same. Nicholas Decker, “When Must We Kill Them?”

Our political views differ a bit, and that’s putting it very charitably indeed. But Nicholas Decker understands that violence, potential or actual, is at the heart of all politics. You don’t control a political body unless you can protect the borders and enforce your will by force. When you can’t do that, you will be overthrown by somebody with that capability. And when voting fails, you’re left with two options: bloodshed or acquiescence.

Decker’s piece has, like all good Substacks, stirred up a great deal of controversy. Much as you can best understand a man by his enemies, you can best understand this article by its critics. Those angry respondents provide a great picture of modern dissident movements and why they’re doomed to fail.

BH’s Substack consists primarily of “MAGA Memes,” each featuring the subtitle “Memes are based on actual events. This is why Democrats want them censored.” BH is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and a sworn enemy of the Democratic Party. He also appears to believe that his memes (most of which are about as spicy as vanilla pudding) are actually helping to Make America Great Again.

There are plenty of bad things to be said about both the Rethuglicans and the Demonrats. But if you think you can avoid tyranny by replacing an Elephant with a Donkey (or vice versa), you haven’t been paying attention. Turn your gaze for a moment on the fight that truly matters.

For years we’ve seen images of Donald Trump or Joe Biden wearing orange prison jumpsuits. In 2016 Trump supporters chanted “Lock her up!” as they waved images of Hillary Clinton in jailhouse stripes. These partisans want their opponents imprisoned by a strong leader they support, but they don’t want to get their hands dirty.

As things get worse, we can expect more Americans will seek an emperor. Some will root for Marc Antony and some for Pompey. We may also see a series of autarchs coming to power only to be deposed quickly and replaced by a new and unimproved tyrant. We may even see a Year of the Four Emperors (or several years) in our not-too-distant future.

The worse things get, the more absolute power our new Augustus will wield when he finally comes to power. Whether that tyrant identifies as a Republican, a Democrat, or a member of some other party is irrelevant. To paraphrase Jerry Pournelle: a tyrant may support your cause, he may support your enemy’s cause, but he will always support his own. If you give away your power to a charismatic ruler, you have only yourself to blame when your strongman misuses it.

Because it’s enshrined in our Bill of Rights, Americans have a particular reverence for “freedom of speech.” It’s telling that while BH claims that Democrats want to censor his meme collections, they remain available on his Substack and throughout the Internet spaces where he finds them. Like many American dissidents, BH wants to feel persecuted without the drawbacks of real persecution.

Should he be targeted by real persecution, we can expect BH to delete his accounts and go radio silent. But of course, there’s very little chance that anybody will expend the time and energy necessary to persecute him. He poses no threat to the powers that be and so his comments about Joe Biden’s senility and Michele Obama’s penis will be ignored. There’s no reason to stomp on dogshit when you can easily step over it. In his incessant noise, he only helps to sustain the illusion of freedom.

In his latest article for Badlands Media, American Hypnotist explained in painful detail why “Q is our Best Friend.” It’s a sequel of sorts to his earlier article “Q is Real Because Math Says So.” According to American Hypnotist, that article “demonstrated why we can be mathematically certain that Q is a legitimate insider connected to the Trump administration.” Here’s one of his proofs.

On April 9, 2020, Q posted “FISA INDICTMENTS = START.” Four years later, many Republicans posted “Get a warrant #FISA.” Normally one has to go to a gangstalking forum to get this kind of clarity. But, as American Hypnotist explains, all this ambiguity is necessary “because Q needed to figure out how to get the truth out there AND mislead the cabal (and slimy grifters and triggerable normies) at the same time.”

The Left used its mythical army of Nazis and White Supremacists to rile up its base. QAnon, by contrast, was a soporific. Patriots were told to “trust the plan” and reassured that the Satanic pedophiles who run the world were being rounded up, replaced by body doubles, and sent to Guantanamo to await execution. “Where We Go One, We Go All” Q promised, and everybody who followed him went nowhere.

At this point Q has largely been forgotten by all but the true believers. But Mr. Hypnotist is nothing if not a believer. As he explains:

Q never handed anons the answers on a silver platter—instead, he provided us with a jigsaw puzzle and gave us the task of putting the pieces together. The end result of this process is the creation of an entire new class of citizen journalists comprised of those who “passed the test” and saw the drops for what they really were: a semi-cryptic means to de-cipher what’s really happening in the 5G war. This group of citizen journalists are a different breed entirely, for they are self-selected and are motivated by the truth itself, rather than fame or clout.

Were American Hypnotist to accept the truths contained within Decker’s message he might realize that it was up to him to make his own Plan, with all the risks and consequences that go along with that. So he rejects the issue with the justification that only a psychopath could say such a horrible thing. He doesn’t even need guns. His schizoid thinking *ahem* citizen journalism, combined with BH’s memes, will bring the masses to Enlightenment Any Day Now. But the questions that terrify Mr. Hypnotist are far more important than any cryptic message leaked to 8chan.

At what point is a Revolution justified?

What actions can we justify in the name of overthrowing tyranny?

The overwhelming majority of #resistance on any side of the political spectrum is playacting. If the Left really believed that Trump was about to overthrow the Constitution and round them up in death camps, they wouldn’t be shrieking in the streets and on easily traced social media. Same goes for the Right-leaning people who claim the Democrats are a gang of closet Stalinists preparing Gulags for Christians and heterosexuals. You scream the sky is falling while you stand in an open field.

All the many Xitterites calling on the FBI to Do Something About This Terrorist are acting under the assumption that the FBI can do something. They’ve outsourced their violence to the government, and they expect the government to take care of anybody who dares suggest that the people might take up arms.

If you want to get rid of the tyrants, you need a plan. Yelling in the streets is not a show of force. Shooting the people who are yelling in the streets is. The fact that nobody has done that yet shows that nobody in power sees you as enough of a threat to make it worthwhile. To see how others have overthrown hated governments, let’s look at how successful revolutionaries come to power.

Today most dissidents refuse to organize because they fear “Feds” who are trying to set them up. In earlier times undercover agents and traitors were stabbed, strangled, shot, or murdered in an even messier fashion. If these traitors weren’t readily available, their families and acquaintances could serve equally well as targets. These terms of engagement still apply among many criminal gangs.

I’m sure that some of my readers are hyperventilating and clutching their pearls as they read this. A few may even send Xeets to the FBI and Kash Patel shrieking that Kenaz Filan is advocating the murder of innocent people. Alas, I’m simply stating that one of the tasks any revolutionary faces is dealing with security leaks, and describing how other revolutionaries have dealt with the issue. They’re ugly facts, but they’re facts. And as Ben Shapiro keeps reminding us, facts don’t care about your feelings.

Smart dissidents gain the peoples’ trust with benevolence. A group that raids a warehouse and steals food for a hungry town will be welcomed as saviors, not condemned as thieves. That community will discourage informants and reactionaries going forward. They will be more inclined to offer material and financial support and some may even join your movement.

Again I hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth about Muh Private Property. You can’t fight a revolution without supplies. You can be sure the Powers That Be will do everything they can to keep you from getting those supplies. Robin Hood and his Merry Men didn’t just feed the poor, they kept themselves fed by raids on rich and corrupt noblemen.

There will come a time when your government is no longer able to defend you against the bad guys. When that comes, they will turn their machinery on “vigilantes” and “racists” who do the job they were sworn to do. And if you’re about to say that this is already happening, well, congratulations! You have been paying attention after all. From here you might draw the logical conclusion that your government is more concerned about maintaining power and putting down movements that might usurp any part of its power than it is in your well-being.

So what comes next?

Are you prepared to take that power and break your chains?

When must we kill them?

Those are serious questions, but sooner or later we’re all going to have to answer them for ourselves. You’ve shown off pictures of your gun collection and promised that you’ll shoot down those AntiFags or MAGAts if ever they show up on your doorstep. But are you really prepared to pay for your beliefs with someone else’s life?

If not, get ready to kneel before those who are.