Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
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About 15 years ago or so, Dimitri Orlov said in a podcast, when asked what happened in Russia immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union, his blunt response was "a lot of people got shot."

I heard that during the Great Recession, when I was still hanging out at the Doomstead Diner, and believed in fast collapse/apocalypse. Now, here in America, I expect a comparative high standard of living the rest of my natural life, though continually degrading overall. Catabolic collapse, as JMG says.

Back then though it never occured to me Dems would open the borders to anyone from kids to cartel. Or folks in the cities would allow the city to degrade to third world because "empathy". Or Repubs would pass a biden budget. Or so many boomers would sacrifice the future for their retirement. Or so much of the economy would be based on fraud....

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