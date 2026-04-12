Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Friedrich Halder's avatar
Friedrich Halder
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These people who look fondly on these tyrants do so from a collectivist mindset. Yes, many were brutalised and oppressed, but if the outcome was a victorious powerful nation that led to a cohesive society with purpose and meaning for the population, then obviously they would admire the strongman. An atomised alienated population is always discontent and yearns nostalgically for what had been.

If the strongman leads them to catastrophe and defeat, it’s a whole different story.

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