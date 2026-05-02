Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Scotlyn's avatar
Scotlyn
7h

"...how we wish to be seen."

Oh, if wishes had wings! ;)

But, of course, we cannot be seen as we wish to be seen, because the eyes that will see us belong to others. And other people see differently to the way we see. That is WHY they are other people, and not clones of ourselves.

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