Ruins of Temple of Apollo at Delphi. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

On the Temple of Apollo at Delphi, pilgrims were greeted with the inscription Γνῶθι σεαυτόν (gnōthi seauton), “Know Thyself.”

In the 5th century BC, Aeschylus echoed this maxim in Prometheus Bound. Oceanus visits the chained Prometheus and, hoping to spare him further torment, advises him: “Know yourself and adopt new habits, for there is even a new leader among the gods.”

In this context “know yourself” meant “know your limits” and “know your place.” Both interpretations would have made perfect sense in the Hellenic world. In a rigidly hierarchical society, one did not defy the king.

But Prometheus understood the phrase differently. He knew himself to be innocent, and so he refused to yield—even after Zeus condemned him to eternal torment, sending an eagle to devour his liver each day.

Plato recast “know thyself” as a call to introspection, expressed through Socrates in the claim that “the unexamined life is not worth living.” The Roman satirist Juvenal took a more practical view, interpreting it as a reminder to know one’s station and not live beyond one’s means. For existentialists such as Søren Kierkegaard and Jean-Paul Sartre, to “know thyself” meant using one’s freedom to define one’s own life.

Today, the phrase carries yet another meaning. Not only must we understand ourselves; we are also expected to define ourselves. We are encouraged to articulate who we are, what we believe, and how we wish to be seen. In a world of constant visibility, that process takes place before an audience. We no longer simply live our lives—we present them.

Identity has become intentional. We shape and edit our lives, selecting images and slogans that represent who we want to be, and presenting that persona as who we are. Over time, we begin to accept that persona as our true self, while the individual tasked with living in a messy and uneven world is quietly set aside—both by the audience and by ourselves.

The self becomes a story we tell about ourselves. Every post and every reel frames and contextualizes our lives. We turn our identity into a comedy, a drama, or an ongoing tragedy. Growth, struggle, and transformation are not just lived—they are edited and packaged.

We no longer simply express our identity; we commodify it. We consume content—fashion, gaming, politics—in search of traits we can weave into our persona. We produce content to show the world who we are. We brand ourselves in our posts and reels; we package the real or imagined details of our lives as identity markers.

My wife and I were fortunate enough to see the late Gilbert Gottfried at Caroline’s. His performance was everything we expected: loud, grating, profane, and hilarious. After the show, we had a chance to meet him. We were surprised to find ourselves talking to a nervous, soft-spoken man who had difficulty making eye contact. Gottfried the comic was not just different than Gottfried the man—he was his opposite.

There have been a few comedians who lived 24/7 in the spotlight. Chris Farley, Sam Kinison, and Lenny Bruce come to mind immediately; they never stopped being their persona. You’ll also note that the comedians I named lived troubled lives and, in the case of Farley and Bruce, died thanks in large part to their lifestyles.

Comedians begin and end their act on a stage. They know when their set begins and when it ends. For those living their lives before a ring light camera, that distinction is much blurrier. The internet generation has developed a heightened awareness of visibility and a greater concern with how their followers, critics, and peers will react to any given action.

This leads to self-censorship and selective expression. Their identity rests not on “who am I?” or “what do I do?” but “how am I seen?” All their world is a stage, and they are merely players performing for an audience that lives in their minds.

Much as algorithms shape our social media feeds, our expectations shape our expression. We weigh and measure our words and actions to gain approval and avoid backlash or misunderstanding. Many criticize “performative rage” and “virtue signaling.” But when you’re living to be acknowledged, the lines between performance, signal, and belief become very thin.

Performance does not mean “fake.” We all express ourselves with our audience in mind; we choose our words and shape our arguments to reach our listeners. Most online declarations of political sincerity are heartfelt. The speaker believes these words and slogans reflect their authentic convictions. But they are doing so in a world where authenticity itself has become a performance.

The system rewards and discourages different versions of the self. Likes, shares, and comments reinforce behaviors. Identity markers that perform well become amplified and are repeated. Those that offend the audience or fail to grab its attention are put aside in favor of more successful traits.

Ivan Pavlov and B.F. Skinner demonstrated the efficacy of conditioning through many experiments. Pavlov showed that dogs could be trained to salivate by ringing a bell. Skinner taught rats and pigeons to press levers or peck keys in response to food and electric shocks. Likes and comments provide affirmation. Like rats, dogs, and pigeons, we repeat actions that lead to reward and avoid those that result in punishment. And, as with those animals, our responses are largely involuntary.

This conditioning narrows our range of expression and amplifies the traits that are rewarded. It can manifest as increasingly hysterical anger and fear aimed at certain people, events, or causes. In other cases, it produces equally strident affirmations of loyalty, love, and support. These emotions are genuine, but they are shaped as much by reward as by conviction.

Posters prove their authenticity through florid displays of emotion. Gape-mouthed excitement, tearful sobs, tooth-grinding rage—all are taken as signs that their feelings are true and honest. Critics dismiss this behavior as bad acting or evidence of instability. But their criticism only marks them as outsiders. Those who care, those who like and subscribe, see those tears and threats as proof of commitment.

Sartre called this behavior mauvaise foi, bad faith. When you adopt social roles and alien value systems, you reject your freedom. You choose to become something—a waiter, a playboy, an intellectual—to escape the burden of being who you truly are. Over time, you come to assume this borrowed identity as your own.

We begin by performing for an audience. Ultimately, that persona becomes the person. The roles we adopt to be seen eventually become the only selves we know.

Marvin Minsky’s 1986 Society of Mind proposed that the human self is not a single entity, but a collection of subroutines that allow us to function in everyday life. He gives the example of a baby playing with blocks, shifting between two subroutines—the Builder, who stacks them, and the Wrecker, who knocks them down. In time, this play will be interrupted by other routines like Eat or Sleep.

When we center our identity around our Performer subroutine, it becomes a constant background process. Every word and every thought become part of an ongoing performance. We filter our behavior in real time even when there is no audience. We anticipate reactions even when there is nobody present to react.

Spontaneity gives way to presentation. Before speaking, posting, or reacting, we hesitate, calculating whether our initial response is in keeping with our persona. If it is not, we say what our audience expects—or what we think they expect—and hide our true thoughts. Real life is messy and contradictory; our persona must remain consistent and legible. We find ourselves entangled in a constant struggle between who we are and who we wish to be.

The self is no longer lived—it is maintained. What once emerged naturally now requires constant attention.

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Technological advances inspire both utopians and doomsayers. From one angle, the Age of Self-Creation looks like the death of self-knowledge. But it may be more fruitful to consider it a response to a new environment. Is the performed self an illusion—or is it an adaptation? Our current manifestation may be both, or neither. But it is not unique; we have seen similar patterns in other eras.

With industrialism came new wealth and, with it, a degree of social mobility that had rarely existed before. Aristocrats knew the unspoken rules of upper-class behavior—they had absorbed them from childhood. But those entering these spaces for the first time had to learn how to present themselves.

The Victorian era saw a boom in etiquette books in both Britain and America. The newly wealthy, and those who hoped to be, studied the posture, language, and manners of the social elite. By learning those rules and internalizing that behavior, they sought to create a self that would be accepted by their new peers.

This tension has long been a source of comedy. Oscar Wilde built plays around the anxieties and absurdities of social performance. Modern shows like Keeping Up Appearances and The Beverly Hillbillies rely on the same dynamic. Characters struggle—often unsuccessfully—to navigate unfamiliar social codes. We enjoy these stories because they reflect our own efforts to perform roles we have not fully learned.

Johannes Gutenberg printed approximately 180 Bibles in his first run, a process that took between three and five years. Today, a post can reach millions—and it takes just seconds to write. And while we have the capacity to reach enormous audiences, we can also find niche groups for nearly any interest or identity. We may struggle with the task of creating ourselves, but we have more agency than ever.

For much of history, your identity was assigned before you were born. Your social position, your work options, and your marriage prospects were all tied to your class and ethnicity. Today’s more flexible views of identity are not an unmixed blessing, but few would trade existential anxiety for life as a serf or a slave.

Modern identity requires constant maintenance. The self you create may become a prison as you struggle to remain visible and consistent. No matter how much we try to convince ourselves that “this is the real me,” we struggle to rid ourselves of nagging doubts. What gives us control also demands constant attention—a struggle that can lead some to narcissism or solipsism.

Performed identities are not “fake.” They are a way of navigating a complex and often confusing world. We are not becoming less real; we are becoming differently real.

Our identity has never existed independently. We have always judged ourselves in comparison to others; we have chosen our actions with our neighbors in mind and hidden our sins from public view. Our recent obsession with editing our image is notable by degree, not by type.

The modern world—and our new conception of identity—depends on globe-spanning networks, intricately designed computer chips, and abundant access to power and resources. We assume this infrastructure will last forever. A Roman living under Augustus would likely have made the same assumptions about the Empire’s aqueducts, roads, and trade routes.

Contemporary views on identity are fueled largely by a technological breakthrough. Those views can last only so long as the technology that sustains them remains available. If it is lost, or replaced by something different, we will see another shift in our understanding of the self.

Those identities will not only be shaped by their available technology; they will also be the product of social and economic forces. Their visions of acceptable behavior and their taboos will diverge widely from ours. Their interpretation of “Know Thyself” may differ greatly from ours, though we might still recognize faint traces of our ideas on the palimpsest that is their world. But they, like us, will present themselves, shape themselves, and struggle to see themselves through the eyes of others.

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