Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Virginia Knowles Carper's avatar
Virginia Knowles Carper
2h

I do know that with a traumatic brain injury, that reading is better for the brain. I remember when I could read non-fiction. It was years later that I could read fiction and image the word pictures.

Meanwhile, social media and the like hurts the brain. I can only spend an hour a day on the computer. I don't possess a smart phone but use a desktop.

Problem for me is that the modern world has decided that folks who use flip phones or landlines do not exist. Sigh. I remain a challenge for these modern programmers. That is my goal in life these days.

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