Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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micheal
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The overwhelming reach and size of government is a fundamental issue. How can one reconcile themself to those they disagree with directing such a totalizing behemoth? It is unbearable unless everyone is tightly aligned, and any notion of that was stomped and strangled to death.

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