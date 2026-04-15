Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
3h

Alterhuman, transhuman, identification is reality, all postmodernist claptrap for capitalists to sell back to people and insure they never develop class consciousness.

None of it is real.

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Friedrich Halder's avatar
Friedrich Halder
7hEdited

Great article. It’s not just loneliness, but alienation as well as delusion created by the artificial digital world, that is often completely disconnected from reality.

Mass mental illness, in the West and especially in the US, is something that needs to be very seriously addressed. It will make the population putt in a strongman’s hands.

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