Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

el gato malo
Apr 20, 2023

i found meg's idea about "it's a business decision" to allow free speech but not porn to be sort of superficially compelling, but to lose fidelity completely upon examination. if you're hosting a book club, it's one thing to permit or encourage challenging ideas about literature and another to let people digress into the sexual predilections or problems with bowel movements.

it's just not situationally appropriate and no one want the interaction to go that way. therefore, the host makes a choice. it has nothing at all to do with business. neither does this.

the host simply made a choice about the focus of their community.

further, it seems deeply hypocritical of meg to on the one hand demand curation rights to "not make it that sort of place" which at the same time denying them to substack on porn when they "don't want to make it that place." (and let's face it, porn is hardly a suppressed commodity online where creators are desperate to fins some way to publish)

it's a fake issue to generate fake enragement to hide fake claims from scrutiny.

Daniel D
Apr 26, 2023

Excellent analysis! CW Spengler is a spambot troll just trying to manufacture a controversy and take advantage of the ensuing Streisand effect. His kind is best treated by ignoring him, as well as by utilizing the block/ignore feature on notes and banning him from your own stack if he starts spamming up your comment section. But as you note, such nazi trolls are vanishingly rare on this site, especially compared to the much larger number of good-faith dissident thinkers and skeptics that the Karens want to control via censorship. Thankfully, Substack (at least so far) is not taking the bait.

