I do think we are culturally a Christian country. I call myself a cultural Christian. I’m not a believer, but there is a distinction between being a believing Christian and a cultural Christian. I love hymns and Christmas carols and I sort of feel at home in the Christian ethos, and I feel that we are a Christian country in that sense… So I call myself a cultural Christian and I think it would be truly dreadful if we substituted any alternative religion. Richard Dawkins, March 31, 2024

For centuries atheists have argued that religion is a primitive superstition that holds back the forces of Reason and Science. Today the West is thoroughly secularized, yet our Utopian Rationalist future stubbornly refuses to manifest. Becoming less religious has not served to make us more logical, peaceful, or fulfilled.

Richard Dawkins is hardly the first critic to embrace the trappings of Christianity without its beliefs. In 1792 French radicals proposed a Culte de la Raison (Cult of Reason) to replace Catholicism. In 1794 the Cult of Reason was cut short, as were its founders, by Robespierre. A new Deist Culte de l'Être suprême (Cult of the Supreme Being) took its place, but within a few months Robespierre was on the scaffold and by 1802 both now-moribund cults were officially outlawed by Napoleon.

Nor is Dawkins’ cultural Christianity unique in the modern world. Many modern Christians see Jesus Christ as a nice person who said nice things. He was a great man, perhaps the greatest man who ever lived. But they see the stories that He healed the sick, turned water into wine, and rose from the dead as mere myths and allegories. They no more believe Jesus is the Son of God than they think Atlas holds up the sky.

Alas for Dawkins, and for those pastors presiding over dwindling congregations, cultural Christianity doesn’t work. You can’t work magic if you don’t believe in enchantment. Ultimately cultural Christians become indistinguishable from their secular brethren, and turn away from those dusty old superstitions. The individual’s relationship with Christianity is rooted in faith. So what is faith?

The Christian tenets which modern people question seemed equally silly to imperial Romans. They knew virgins do not as a general rule have babies. While open to the idea that one’s spirit might survive death, they expected corpses to remain corpses. And yet Christians doubled down in the face of all mockery. Their claims were as specific as they were absurd. Centuries before Nietzsche declared God dead Rome’s smart set considered Christianity a religion fit only for fools, dupes, and slaves.

We cannot reap the benefits of Christianity if we don’t believe in it. But how can we believe the absurd? On our way to finding good faith, let’s take a look at a man who wrote extensively about bad faith.

Jean-Paul Sartre

To be sure, the one who practices bad faith is hiding a displeasing truth or presenting as truth a pleasing untruth. Bad faith then has in appearance the structure of falsehood. Only what changes everything is the fact that in bad faith it is from myself that I am hiding the truth. Thus the duality of the deceiver and the deceived does not exist here. Jean Paul Sartre, Being and Nothingness (Hazel E. Barnes, Translator). p. 49.

Sartre’s Marxist-tinged ideas were hugely influential in the European youth movements of the 1960s. But as the Iron Curtain began showing rust spots, Sartre also found a widespread and enthusiastic audience amongst those enjoying the fruits of Capitalist decadence on the verge of the “Me Decade.” The idea of loners creating themselves in their own image appealed to Beatniks, Hippies, and Goths alike.

For Sartre mauvaise foi can consist of accepting a role (a waiter who comes to think of himself as a waiter rather than a free man) or rejecting one (a man who regularly engages in homosexuality but refuses to think of himself as a homosexual). For Sartre bad faith typically means living up to someone else’s expectations rather than pursuing your own goals and desires.

But while Sartre is able to describe bad faith in detail, he finds himself at a loss for words when asked to describe “good faith.” Being and Nothingness ends with an acknowledgement of the difficulties of making a choice that does not lead to mauvaise foi, along with a promise that Existential Psychoanalysis will one day resolve both the contradictions of Freudian Psychoanalysis and of bad faith. But then he says, in the book’s last line, “We shall devote to them a future work.”

In the posthumously-published Truth and Existence Sartre finally tackled the questions left unanswered in Being and Nothingness.

Truth begins as a history of Being and it is a history of Being, since it is progressive disclosure of Being. Truth disappears with man. Being then sinks back into timeless night… This concrete totality of Being is Truth, since it is what is revealed. Thus truth is not a logical and universal organization of abstract “truths”: it is the totality of Being to the extent that it is manifested as a there is in the historialization of human-reality. Jean-Paul Sartre, Truth and Existence (Adrian van den Hoyen, Translator). p. 5.

For Sartre Being is not only grounded in the human experience, it is the human experience. As he says on p. 7, “The ideal of Truth is only that all of Being be illuminated and that it remain so.” He also prioritizes the moment when the new Truth is an “Illumination, revelation, commitment for the other” and gives as examples the idea of Newton and Galileo before they became a “pure instrument or self-evident a priori structure of facts.” (p. 12)

Neoplatonists, Scholastics, and Christian mystics saw an eternal, unchanging source of Being that created our world. Sartre’s ontology dethroned God and made humanity the arbiters and creators of Being. We were condemned to be free and exiled to a world that we could make Heaven or Hell as we saw fit.

Once a loner who looked upon existence with terror and Nausea, Sartre moved away from his focus on the alienated individual in favor of political solutions to the hostile world’s problems. Like many Cold War European intellectuals, he rejected Western economic colonialism for Marxism. While we was bitterly disappointed by the USSR’s brutal suppression of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and never joined the Communist Party, Marxism remained a central pillar of Sartre’s postwar philosophy throughout his post-War career.

Truth and Existence was sketched out in 1948. Sartre returned to the manuscript occasionally but never completed it. His adopted daughter and former mistress found the work amongst his papers and published it in 1989. By the time he returned to responding to the unanswered questions of Being and Nothingness, Sartre felt his energies were better spent on changing the world than in studying it. Only in 1980, shortly before his death, would a blind and incontinent Sartre return to these questions.

[T]he ethical modality implies, at least on that level, that we stop wanting to have being as a goal, we no longer want to be God, we no longer want to be en causa sui [our own cause]. We’re looking for something else. Jean Paul Sartre to Benny Lévy, 1980 .

Benny Lévy, an Egyptian Sephardic Maoist turned Orthodox Jew, worked as Sartre’s secretary after the old man’s vision failed. But they had been colleagues and friends for years and Sartre saw Lévy as a co-creator in their joint work. Lévy was certainly an assertive, sometimes almost combative, interviewer who was not afraid of correcting Sartre or pressing him to admit errors.

Many, including Sartre’s longtime paramour Simone de Beauvoir, felt that Lévy had bullied Sartre into denying many of his long-held beliefs. They were especially shocked by Sartre’s comments on the Jewish religion:

I believe that for the Jew the essential thing is that for several thousand years he has had a relationship with a single God; he has been a monotheist, and that’s what distinguished him from all the other ancient peoples who all had many gods, and that’s what has made the Jew absolutely essential and autonomous. What’s more, this relationship with God was of a very special kind… It was an immediate relationship that the Jews had with what they used to call the Name, that is to say, God. God speaks to the Jew, the Jew hears his word, and the reality to emerge from all this was a first metaphysical link of the Jew with the infinite. That, I believe, is the primary definition of the ancient Jew, the man whose entire life is somehow determined, ruled, by his relationship with God.

In his exchange with Lévy Sartre makes clear that he is more concerned with the social and political implications of the Jewish link with God than in worshipping that God. But it’s hard to miss the fact that the man who famously proclaimed in No Exit that “Hell is other people” ultimately recognized the limitations of his longstanding self-focused worldview. And while Sartre’s attempts to create meaning out of absurdity may have failed, another French Existentialist found that his efforts to embrace absurdity proved equally unsatisfying.

Don’t hesitate — take advantage now of our special Black Friday 80% Lifetime Deal. This offer is only good until December 25, so what are you waiting for? $6 for an annual subscription! Where else can you find bargains like this?

Albert Camus

A world that can be explained even with bad reasons is a familiar world. But, on the other hand, in a universe suddenly divested of illusions and lights, man feels an alien, a stranger. His exile is without remedy since he is deprived of the memory of a lost home or the hope of a promised man. This divorce between man and his life, the actor and his setting, is properly the feeling of absurdity. All healthy men having thought of their own suicide, it can be seen, without further explanation, that there is a direct connection between this feeling and the longing for death. Albert Camus, “An Absurd Reasoning”

For Albert Camus absurdity is the hallmark of the human condition. We desperately desire meaning, and yet the universe is meaningless. There is no benevolent God who will make things right. The cancer which ate your father alive brought no redemption with its pain. The injustices you suffer and the sins you commit in this life will neither be forgiven nor punished in another. We wander in a wilderness both insane and inane. As Camus tells us in the opening of his 1942 The Myth of Sisyphus.

There is but one serious philosophical problem, and that is suicide. Judging whether life is or is not living amounts to answering the fundamental question of philosophy.

But for those Absurdists clear-headed enough to accept their fate, mortality brings a great deal of freedom. Life is meaningless, but that does not mean it cannot be worth living. Absurdists need no longer fear judgment or damnation. They can enjoy all the pleasures the flesh has to offer: Camus gives legendary Spanish ladies’ man Don Juan as an example to strive towards. The world may not offer much, but Camus is content with revolt, freedom and passion. All he demands of the awakened Absurdist is “He must give the void its colors.” And in place of a heavenly paradise Camus offers “a difficult wisdom and an ephemeral passion.”

In place of the crucified Christ, Camus gives humanity a new icon. Accused of vague crimes against the gods, Sisyphus is condemned to forever roll a rock to the summit of a mountain. Yet when he reaches the top it will come tumbling back down again. Sisyphus labors forever without hope of salvation or justice. And yet each time the stone falls, he trudges back down the slope and contemplates all he has lost.

If this myth is tragic, that is because its hero is conscious. Where would his torture be, indeed, if at every step the hope of succeeding upheld him? The workman of today works every day in his life at the same tasks, and this fate is no less absurd. But it is tragic only at the rare moments when it becomes conscious. Sisyphus, proletarian of the gods, powerless and rebellious, knows the whole extent of his wretched condition: it is what he thinks of during his descent. The lucidity that was to constitute his torture at the same time crowns his victory. There is no fate that cannot be surmounted by scorn.

While Camus greatly admired Søren Kierkegaard, he considered Kierkegaard’s “leap of faith” as a personal failing and complained Kierkegaard “lost himself in his God.” Camus was the man of whom Kierkegaard said “rather than seek help he would prefer to be himself – with all the tortures of hell if need be.”

Share

Then, in 1956 Camus released La Chute (The Fall). Fourteen years of rolling rocks up hills had turned a promising young writer into a worldwide celebrity. In The Fall Camus explored the consequences of his choice in a style familiar to anyone who has read Augustine’s Confessions.

We meet our narrator in a rough Amsterdam bar called Mexico City. The bartender is a surly fellow who speaks only Dutch but our new friend, Jean-Baptiste Clamence, is both charming and multilingual. He is a chatty fellow, who notes that “a real masterwork” used to hang behind the bar. Later we learn Clamence was once a lawyer who specialized in “noble cases.” Clamence is not shy about sharing his many virtuous deeds, nor does he blush at the warm feeling of self-satisfaction they gave him. “Indeed, wasn’t that Eden, cher Monsieur” he asks us “no intermediary between life and me? Such was my life. I never had to learn how to live.”

The incidents which shook Clamence from his contentment were no great things: an altercation at a traffic light, a suicidal woman leaping into a canal, the echoes of mocking laughter behind him. But one cannot spit out the knowledge of good and evil. Clamence grows increasingly aware that his charity is really vanity; his love for criminals only extends to those whose crime caused him no harm; his love affairs are really shabby ego-boosting trysts.

The knowledge of good and evil has cast Clamence out of Eden. Because he now sees his own weaknesses, his relationships with the world change. When he was secure in his own self-righteousness, he was confident. Now that he recognizes his weakness, he begins to fear that others can see it as well.

For a long time I had lived in the illusion of a general agreement, whereas, from all sides, judgments, arrows, mockeries rained upon me, inattentive and smiling. The day I was alerted I became lucid; I received all the wounds at the same time and lost my strength all at once. The whole universe then began to laugh at me.

For a time Clamence considers confessing his sins to those who he has wronged, but then realizes the futility of such a gesture. He also comes to realize how much he loathed the people he helped, and mocks humanitarianism with bombastic tirades. But these neither provide relief for his growing self-awareness nor awaken his irritated listeners to the absurdity of their condition. To stave off boredom he turns to debauchery:

Because I longed for eternal life, I went to bed with harlots and drank for nights on end. In the morning, to be sure, my mouth was filled with the bitter taste of the mortal state. But, for hours on end, I had soared in bliss … Alcohol and women provided me, I admit, with the only solace of which I was worthy. I’ll reveal this secret to you, cher ami, don’t be afraid to make use of it. Then you’ll see that true debauchery is liberating because it creates no obligations. In it you possess only yourself; hence it remains the favourite pastime of the great lovers of their own person.

The War brings Clamence to Africa and to a desert prison camp where he winds up elected “Pope” by his fellow prisoners. After the War he comes to Amsterdam. And one night in Mexico City a drunken burglar trades the surly bartender a stolen art masterpiece (van Eyck’s “Just Judges” from his “Adoration of the Lamb”) for a bottle of gin. Clamence gives us several reasons why he persuaded the bartender to give him the painting for safekeeping.

[B]ecause among all who file past The Adoration of the Lamb no one could distinguish the copy from the original and hence no one is wronged by my misconduct… [B]ecause in this way I dominate. False judges are held up to the world’s admiration and I alone know the true one… [B]ecause I thus have the chance of being sent to prison – an attractive idea in a way… [B]ecause those judges are on their way to meet the Lamb, because there is no lamb or innocence any longer… Finally, because this way everything is in harmony. Justice being separated once and all from innocence – the latter on the cross and the former in the cupboard.

“Ah, mon cher!” Clamence exclaims. “for anyone who is alone, without God and without a master, the weight of days is dreadful!” The novel ends with snow falling like doves over Amsterdam. Clamence laments the crime for which he will never be punished and waits for the policeman who will never come. And we, like the narrator, stand with him in the vestibule of what may be Hell or Heaven.

Is Clamence Adam waiting with us outside the Garden? Is he Satan re-enacting the old seduction? Or is Jean-Baptiste Clamence (“Clamor” in French) John the Baptist crying out in our wilderness of a glorious resurrection he shall never see?

In 2000 a 90-year old Methodist minister named Harold Mumma published a book entitled Albert Camus and the Minister. He described several conversations he had with Camus while he was stationed at a Paris Church in the late 1950s. The Methodist and Absurdist discussed various spiritual topics. In their last conversation, Mumma claims Camus expressed a wish for baptism. Mumma discouraged him, as he had already been baptized as an infant and because he wished to keep the ceremony private. A few months, at his new Ohio parish, Mumma learned of Camus’ fatal 1960 car accident.

Mumma gives us an accounting from memory of brief and sporadic meetings that happened decades earlier. His story has attracted no small share of skepticism. But Camus understood sin better than many who call themselves Christians. Jean-Baptiste Clamence stands at the canal’s edge and longs to rescue the suicidal woman he watched die long ago. Can we not imagine Camus, who spent his life contemplating philosophical suicide, diving into that water to save her or to drown in the effort?

Leave a comment

Today there is a general consensus that science explains the universe better than mere religion ever did. Science is certainly better at giving us precise distances and measurements. Science teaches that 13.7 billion years ago (give or take a few millennia on either side), our space and time came into being with an enormous blast. As the conflagration cooled and the blast radiated outward matter clumped together to form galaxies and stars, including the sun our earth revolves around. The writers of Genesis were content to tell us all was formless and void, then God said “Let there be light.”

In 1927 Abbé Georges Lemaître examined the red shift of galactic light and concluded the universe was expanding. The Belgian priest calculated the rate at which distant galaxies were moving outward and arrived at a number which is today known as the Hubble-Lemaître Constant. He then ran those numbers backward and concluded that the universe was at one point much denser than it is now, and that all matter in the universe had once erupted from what he called a “Primeval Atom.”

Upon first encountering Lemaître’s ideas, Albert Einstein wrote back “your equations are correct but your physics are atrocious.” But after hearing Lemaître further explain his theories at a 1931 conference, Einstein exclaimed: “This is the most beautiful and satisfactory explanation of creation to which I have ever listened.” English astronomer Fred Boyle dismissed Lemaître’s ideas in favor of an eternal “Solid State” universe. Today that cosmology has been dismissed in favor of what Boyle jokingly called “a Big Bang theory.”

In a 1951 address Pope Pius IX claimed that Lemaître’s finding validated the Genesis narrative of creation. Lemaître was uncomfortable with this, and later spoke with the Pope about his fears of “concordism” – an effort to harmonize Scriptural and scientific teachings and to claim that contemporary scientific advancements were foretold in Scripture. For Lemaître God had provided through revelation everything we needed for salvation. He expected us to use our talents and our reason to uncover all other secrets. As Lemaître put it:

Once you realize that the Bible does not purport to be a textbook of science, the old controversy between religion and science vanishes … The doctrine of the Trinity is much more abstruse than anything in relativity or quantum mechanics; but, being necessary for salvation, the doctrine is stated in the Bible. If the theory of relativity had also been necessary for salvation, it would have been revealed to Saint Paul or to Moses.

Lemaître was not so much concerned with keeping religion out of science as with keeping science out of religion. The scientific approach demands data which can be weighed, measured and quantified. It demands experiments which can be repeated in a laboratory. Lemaître rejected any approach which reduced God to an experimental subject. He saw nothing to be gained by putting God on a dissecting table or in examining the Scriptures for evidence the Prophets had visions of television, airplanes or nuclear weapons.

Lemaître’s calculations can take us to the moment when a primal point explodes. They cannot tell us how that primal point came into being or why that great blast became our universe. We have learned a great deal about the forces which shape creation at the smallest and largest levels. All that data cannot tell us whether those forces were made as part of a Creation or whether they are the only thing shuffling the waves and particles. We are left to make that decision for ourselves. And no matter what we decide, we find ourselves facing absurdity.

Share Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

We think we have outgrown faith, but we can no more get rid of faith than we can get rid of emotion. We lack the time and the intellectual capability to reason our way through every action and to verify every statement. Sooner or later you have to trust somebody. Traditionally the West trusted Christ. The Jacobins and later the Communists would trust the Revolution. With the advent of the Scientific Revolution we came to Trust The Science.

Because Science places such a high regard on reason, we like to think ourselves rational animals. But we get most of our beliefs from our peers and our media outlets. Very few who Trust The Science could read and understand an academic paper on virology, quantum mechanics, or statistical modeling. What they call “trust” is actually a variant of a famous Evangelical slogan: scientists said it, I believe it, and that settles it.

This isn’t intended as a slur. I would be just as lost as you are if I were poring through those academic papers. I assume the scientists who wrote those papers know more about their subject than I do, so I’m inclined to believe them. But I also recognize that for the most part these papers have no impact on my life. So it’s of no personal importance to me whether they are Nobel-worthy gems or plagiarized nonsense.

By contrast, the Trusters of Science are passionately committed to the science being trustworthy. They have set the Scientists up as a priestly caste, and genuflect at the altar of Reliable Sources. They believe their favored journalists and podcasters because they are recognized as trustworthy by other journalists and podcasters. They believe the Science because their sources recognize it as Science.

Some do not recognize those sources as trustworthy. They see criticism of their “conspiracy theories” as further proof they are right and their opponents are wrong. They replace Fauci with Alex Jones and reject the Science but Trust the Plan. Matters of Faith have always drawn dissenters. And holy wars have always been fought by soldiers who were long on passion but short on theological acumen.

We have lived secure in the faith that Science would create heaven on earth. To date our idol has stubbornly refused to answer our prayers. We might throw Science down and dust off our crucifixes and icons. But as we should have learned by now, replacing one idol with another generally does not improve our situation. Restoring our social faith in a Creator might certainly cure some social ills. But if we treat religion as a mere social panacea, we are tearing down the idol of Science but preserving its unholiest rituals. Those who would not repeat history must study it. If we wish to return to the faith of our fathers, we must return to their way of seeing the world.