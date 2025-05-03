Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
10h

Looks realistic, VERY realistic indeed !!! 👍👍👍 🔥🔥🔥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hard Head and Soft Heart's avatar
Hard Head and Soft Heart
14m

The situation for a resident of California is uncertain. I see the decline of every part of state government. Our elections are a joke and people like me see no way out of the morass. If your scenario comes to pass, and California breaks away from the Republic, then a civil war here will leave San Francisco starving and farmers in the rural 90% of the state trying to do business with Nevada.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture