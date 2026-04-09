The people who caricature Donald Trump as “Orange Hitler” often cast his supporters as toothless, knuckle-dragging rubes. He appeals, they insist, only to the uninformed, the uneducated, the easily misled.

Certainly they are too clever to fall for such an obvious figure. They’re smart enough to recognize the danger. They understand what it takes to preserve freedom.

But does intelligence provide immunity? Let’s take a quick look at recent history.

Some of the most intelligent, intellectually sophisticated people of the twentieth century were drawn to movements that promised order, clarity, and direction—after a regrettable but necessary bit of bloodletting.

These people were not confused, disengaged, or stupid. They thought carefully, deeply, and with conviction. Nor were they confined to a particular ideology. Intellectuals justified or practiced violence in the name of many different political visions.

The attraction to tyranny is not that it makes you stop thinking.

It’s that thinking, under pressure, begins to favor certain kinds of answers.

Modern life is complex, contradictory, and often confusing. We are surrounded by competing narratives, incomplete information, and problems that resist simple solutions. We are expected to weigh tradeoffs and live with ambiguity.

That is cognitively expensive.

Over time, the burden accumulates. The effort required to process complexity begins to wear down even the most capable minds. The desire for clarity—for a framework that makes sense of things—grows stronger.

And when that clarity appears, it is not experienced as manipulation. It is experienced as relief.

The problem is not stupidity.

It is overload.

Decision Fatigue and Cognitive Relief

Modern life requires constant decisions. What to believe. What to ignore. Which sources to trust. How to interpret events that are incomplete, contradictory, and often changing in real time.

Each decision carries a cost. Careful thinking is tiring. Over time, the effort accumulates. The result is decision fatigue.

The mind begins to look for relief. Clarity offers that relief. It reduces the number of decisions you must make. It tells you what matters, what can be ignored, how events fit together.

This is what makes simple, coherent frameworks so appealing. They do not just provide answers. They reduce effort. They allow the mind to settle. And once that relief is felt, it becomes difficult to give up.

Returning to complexity means returning to strain. And strain is something we are naturally inclined to avoid.

The Desire for Coherence

We are not just information-processing creatures. We are storytellers.

From the earliest Greek tragedies to modern films, we have structured our stories around coherence. Characters have clear motivations. Events follow a recognizable pattern. Conflicts build toward resolution. Loose ends are tied up.

The story makes sense. We expect this. We demand it.

We prefer narratives with identifiable heroes and villains. Even when ambiguity is introduced, it is controlled—measured, deliberate, and usually resolved. Fictional worlds may be complex, but they are not chaotic. They are ordered.

You see these narratives in the eternal social media outrage cycles. Your cause is just, right, and moral. Their cause is evil and any good they do is just a front for their nefarious schemes. Everything is reduced to black and white, to a Manichaean battle where everybody can cheer the good guys and boo the bad guys.

We want real life to make sense in the same way. We look for causes, patterns, and explanations that bring events into alignment. We prefer narratives that resolve tension, assign responsibility, and point toward a conclusion.

But real life does not cooperate. Events are messy. Causes are unclear. Difficult problems are rarely resolved before the credits roll.

A world that resists coherence feels unstable. It is harder to navigate, harder to explain, and harder to trust. So we search for narratives that restore order.

The appeal is not that these narratives are simple. It is that they are complete.

They tell us what is happening. They tell us why. And they tell us what comes next.

Once a story—especially a story you tell yourself—feels coherent, it becomes difficult to question.

Not because it cannot be challenged. But because it no longer feels incomplete.

We are hard-wired to seek completeness.

And to hold onto it once we find it.

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Intelligence as a Double-Edged Sword

Martin Heidegger and Ezra Pound

Smart people are better at identifying patterns, constructing narratives, and defending conclusions. They are more comfortable with abstraction, more capable of synthesizing complexity, and more persuasive in explaining what they believe to be true.

That is a strength. But it is also a vulnerability.

Because intelligence does not eliminate the desire for coherence. It refines it.

Some of the twentieth century’s most formidable thinkers were drawn to systems that promised clarity and order. Ezra Pound was a world-renowned poet. Martin Heidegger reshaped modern philosophy with works like Being and Time.

Yet both were drawn to strongman systems.

By the 1920s and 30s, Pound had become deeply concerned with civilizational decline. He blamed the Great Depression on the failures of modern finance and what he saw as parasitic economic systems undermining productive life.

Benito Mussolini’s fascism appeared to answer those concerns. It aligned culture, economics, and governance into a unified whole. It promised order, direction, and the subordination of competing interests to a common purpose.

Many looked at fascism and saw chaos and extremism. Pound saw a way to resolve the contradictions of modern society.

Heidegger’s work focused on questions of being, identity, and the relationship between individuals and their world. Amidst the instability of postwar Germany, he saw in National Socialism a movement that might restore purpose and historical direction.

Like Pound, he was seeking coherence.

National Socialism appeared to align culture, identity, and history into a single narrative. The individual was no longer isolated, but part of a larger historical project. As Heidegger wrote in 1933:

The will to the essence of the German university is the will to science as will to the historical-spiritual mission of the German people as a people that knows itself in its state… Together, science and German destiny must come to power… while German destiny is in its most extreme distress.

Pound was institutionalized after the war. Heidegger’s Nazi affiliation remains a lasting shadow over his work. But neither man offered a clear, sustained repudiation of the systems they had embraced.

There were fragments of regret. Moments of distancing. Attempts at reinterpretation.

But no decisive break.

Once you invest in a system that makes sense of the world, abandoning that coherence becomes difficult.

Intelligence does not resist that pull. It accelerates it.

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Moral Clarity as Cognitive Efficiency

Complex problems require tradeoffs. They involve competing interests, partial truths, and outcomes that satisfy no one completely. They demand patience, uncertainty, and a willingness to accept that no solution is final.

Moral framing simplifies things. You no longer have to worry about causes, tradeoffs, or ambiguity. You don’t have to hold conflicting ideas in tension or agonize over decisions. Everything fits into one of two neat boxes.

Right.

Wrong.

You just have to choose a side. Then you’re the good guy. And those who disagree are the bad guys.

Clarity. And confidence.

You know who’s responsible and who can be trusted.

And you know what must be done.

And once you build that structure, it reinforces itself.

Contradictory information? Deception.

Alternative perspectives? Threats.

Disagreement? Bad actors.

It’s efficient. Simple. It reduces cognitive strain and clears up confusion.

It organizes your reality. Even if it doesn’t reflect it.

It feels solid. It feels sensible. It feels right.

And what feels right is rarely questioned.

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Social Reinforcement

Human beings think in groups and look to others for signals. Agreement reinforces our ideas. Others see what I am seeing, so it must be real.

Disagreement introduces friction. Are they wrong, or am I wrong?

Social feedback doesn’t just reflect belief. It shapes it.

Repeated narratives gain weight. Others endorse the claims and build upon them. This establishes their validity. They’re not just an interpretation.

They’re the right interpretation.

Over time, the cost of dissent rises.

Disagreement makes you an outlier. It sets you apart from your peers. It harms your reputation. So people adjust.

They soften objections. They avoid certain topics. They adopt the language and assumptions of the group.

And once that alignment begins, it tends to deepen.

Shared belief is not just cognitive. It is social. It signals belonging.

Highly analytical individuals do not always move easily through social environments. IQ (Intelligence Quotient) does not always correlate to EQ (Emotional Quotient). Many smart people feel isolated and out of place.

The “awkward genius” stereotype is, like all stereotypes, an oversimplification. But it has roots in reality. For these absent-minded professors, a coherent framework shared by others offers more than clarity. It offers connection.

And once belief becomes tied to belonging, it becomes much harder to question.

Because questioning doesn’t just carry the risk of being wrong.

It risks being alone.

The Efficiency Trap

Each step simplifies the process. Each step lowers the strain.

Efficiency is what makes these systems so appealing.

You can move quickly. You can interpret events without hesitation. You can act without constantly revisiting your assumptions. No more confusion. No more self-doubt. You understand your problems, and you know what you have to do.

That efficiency feels like insight. It feels like understanding. But it comes with a cost.

The mechanisms that reduce cognitive strain also reduce complexity. They filter out competing explanations. They discourage reevaluation. They reward consistency over accuracy.

The system becomes easier to use. But less able to adapt.

Reality is complicated, ambiguous, and often resistant to clean explanations. When a framework becomes too efficient, it begins to lose contact with that reality.

Not all at once. Gradually.

Small inconsistencies are ignored. Contradictions are explained away. New information is forced to fit existing conclusions.

The framework holds. Even as the world changes.

This is the trap.

The system works. Until it doesn’t.

And by the time it stops working, it no longer feels like a system.

It feels like truth.

Intelligence Will Not Save You

It’s comforting to assume that only gullible people fall for strongmen. We can draw a line between “us” and “them” and feel superior to the poor misled fools.

Comforting. But also dangerously misleading.

The issue isn’t intelligence or the lack thereof. It’s about how human cognition behaves under pressure. When faced with constant stress and uncertainty, the brain does not weigh every variable. It looks for clarity, for coherence, for something that makes the chaos feel organized.

Strongmen offer exactly that.

They simplify difficult problems. They reduce complexity into narratives with clear causes and decisive solutions. They remove ambiguity, and in doing so, they relieve a deep cognitive strain. That relief is not a sign of weakness or stupidity. It’s a normal human response.

The conditions that make strongmen appealing are not rare, and they are not abnormal. They are built into the way we process the world when it feels uncertain.

We like to believe we would see through it. We would recognize the manipulation, reject the oversimplification, and hold onto nuance when it matters most.

“We would never fall for that.”

But the truth is harder to accept.

The appeal of strongmen is not a glitch in human thinking—it is a feature. It emerges from the same mental shortcuts that help us make sense of complexity every day. The same drive for clarity that makes us effective decision-makers can, under the right conditions, make certainty feel more valuable than accuracy.

Smart people don’t fall for strongmen because they stop thinking.

They fall for them because the explanation feels complete.

This is not a distant phenomenon.

It’s a pattern you can see in yourself.

If you’re willing to look at it.

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