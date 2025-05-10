Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by two returning guests, Cleveland Blakemore and Blue Vir. We discuss the situation in Australia, with some talk about what might happen if fallout from an India/Pakistan nuclear exchange makes its way to the Land Down Under. Tune in, make some popcorn and enjoy a fresh, steaming bowl of Australian DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 100: Cleve Goes Back to Australia Part 2
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore and Blue Vir
May 10, 2025
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Blue Vir
Texas Arcane
