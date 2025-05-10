Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
When East Meets West with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 100: Cleve Goes Back to Australia Part 2
1
2
0:00
-2:22:26

Eurabiamania 100: Cleve Goes Back to Australia Part 2

With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore and Blue Vir
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Blue Vir's avatar
Texas Arcane's avatar
Kenaz Filan
,
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
,
Blue Vir
, and
Texas Arcane
May 10, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Ahnaf and Kenaz are joined by two returning guests, Cleveland Blakemore and Blue Vir. We discuss the situation in Australia, with some talk about what might happen if fallout from an India/Pakistan nuclear exchange makes its way to the Land Down Under. Tune in, make some popcorn and enjoy a fresh, steaming bowl of Australian DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture