In this Xitter Space we join eminent DOOMer Sir Cleveland Blakemore and several of our regular X guests for a side-splitting conversation on the South Asian colonization of America and cyberspace. We knew the DOOM was coming but we never expected it would be this funny. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — but don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 146: It's Bots All the Way Down Pt. 2
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Najjii, Axmed Gurey, and Arnav Jindal
Nov 25, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
