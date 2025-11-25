Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania 146: It's Bots All the Way Down Pt. 2
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Najjii, Axmed Gurey, and Arnav Jindal
Nov 25, 2025

In this Xitter Space we join eminent DOOMer Sir Cleveland Blakemore and several of our regular X guests for a side-splitting conversation on the South Asian colonization of America and cyberspace. We knew the DOOM was coming but we never expected it would be this funny. Tune in, turn on, and embrace the DOOM — but don’t forget to like and subscribe.

