Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 150: Are the G*yim People?
With Special Guests: Almotásim, Najjii, Based Meth Addict, Abu Khaldun, Richardson, and Will
Dec 13, 2025

Fool them once, shame on you. Fool them over and over again, you’re a cattle herder. Kenaz and Ahnaf join Almotásim, Richardson, Abu Khaldun, Najjii, Based Meth Addict, and Will for an evening of rousing rants about the unfathomable stupidity of American politics junkies. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

