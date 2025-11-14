Sorry, American techbros … our Fearless Leader has decided that we need the kind of technological skill that you only find in India. Ahnaf and Kenaz, with advice from some of our Xitter favorites, guide you on how to best prepare yourself for the impending rise of our new Indo-Aryan overlords. Be sure to redeem — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 143: America is F**ked: Akhand Bahrat Edition
With Special Guests: Arnav Jindal, Richardson, and Comrade Stalinfrog
Nov 14, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
