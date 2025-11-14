Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 143: America is F**ked: Akhand Bahrat Edition
0:00
-2:29:12

Eurabiamania 143: America is F**ked: Akhand Bahrat Edition

With Special Guests: Arnav Jindal, Richardson, and Comrade Stalinfrog
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Nov 14, 2025

Sorry, American techbros … our Fearless Leader has decided that we need the kind of technological skill that you only find in India. Ahnaf and Kenaz, with advice from some of our Xitter favorites, guide you on how to best prepare yourself for the impending rise of our new Indo-Aryan overlords. Be sure to redeem — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture