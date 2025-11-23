Xitter’s new Location feature has exposed many foreign “patriots” and “influencers.” Ahnaf and Kenaz welcome several of our regular guests (and some newcomers) to discuss how this plays into the continued degradation of social media discourse — and to comment on Kenaz’s new Somali passport. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 145: It's Bots All The Way Down
Guests: Arnav Jindal, New Scotland Tony, Richardson, Najjii, Axmed Gurrey, & Spooky Steve
Nov 23, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
