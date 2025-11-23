Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 145: It's Bots All The Way Down
Guests: Arnav Jindal, New Scotland Tony, Richardson, Najjii, Axmed Gurrey, & Spooky Steve
Nov 23, 2025

Xitter’s new Location feature has exposed many foreign “patriots” and “influencers.” Ahnaf and Kenaz welcome several of our regular guests (and some newcomers) to discuss how this plays into the continued degradation of social media discourse — and to comment on Kenaz’s new Somali passport. Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

