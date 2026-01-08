Nicolas Maduro is presently on an involuntary US vacation. What does this strike mean for South America and the rest of the world? Ask Ahnaf Ibn-Qais and his squad of Doomers — Arnav Jindal, Otterly, Almotásim, and Najjii. Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse of Western civilization, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 153: G*yim Fatigue - War Edition
With Special Guests: Arnav Jindal, Otterly, Almotásim, and Najjii
Jan 08, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
