Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 153: G*yim Fatigue - War Edition
0:00
-1:41:52

Eurabiamania 153: G*yim Fatigue - War Edition

With Special Guests: Arnav Jindal, Otterly, Almotásim, and Najjii
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Jan 08, 2026

Nicolas Maduro is presently on an involuntary US vacation. What does this strike mean for South America and the rest of the world? Ask Ahnaf Ibn-Qais and his squad of Doomers — Arnav Jindal, Otterly, Almotásim, and Najjii. Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse of Western civilization, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture