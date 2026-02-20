Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 158: G*yim Fatigue - God Hates America Pt. 3
With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Nova Scotia Tony, Arnav Jindal, Najjii
Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Feb 20, 2026

We once again welcome military journalist and geopolitics expert Malcom Kyeyune, the best thing to come out of Sweden since ABBA. Along with our old Xitter Spaces friends, we discuss what we can expect out of the ongoing Mideast tensions… DOOM. Tune in, turn on, and be prepared for the Global American Empire’s impending collapse — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

