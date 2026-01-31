What happened at the World Economic Forum meeting? The DOOM that came to Davos. Your friendly doomsters join regular guest Almotásim for a discussion of how things are going (badly) and what to expect next (continued decline). Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 155: Goy*m Fatigue: Davos Postmortem Edition
With Special Guest: Almotásim
Jan 31, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
