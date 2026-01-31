Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 155: Goy*m Fatigue: Davos Postmortem Edition
0:00
-1:46:36

Eurabiamania 155: Goy*m Fatigue: Davos Postmortem Edition

With Special Guest: Almotásim
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Jan 31, 2026

What happened at the World Economic Forum meeting? The DOOM that came to Davos. Your friendly doomsters join regular guest Almotásim for a discussion of how things are going (badly) and what to expect next (continued decline). Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture