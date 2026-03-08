Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 161: Third Gulf War, Week 1 (Pt. 1) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸 💥
Eurabiamania 161: Third Gulf War, Week 1 (Pt. 1) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸 💥

With Special Guests: Nova Scotia Tony, Arnav Jindal, Richardson, Najjii, and Meow Meow
Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Mar 08, 2026

Three days after it was supposed to be over, the Third Gulf War shows no signs of slowing down. We’ve pulled together a gathering of friends to decide what happens next (DOOM) and how it all ends (poorly). Tune in, turn on, embrace the collapse, and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

