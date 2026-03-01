As David Byrne told us, life during wartime ain’t no party, it ain’t no disco, it ain’t no foolin’ around. Now we’re at war, and bluster has turned to bombs. Join regular guest Cleveland Blakemore and our X friends for a marathon 5-hour discussion of what we just got ourselves into and what we can expect next. (Spoiler alert: DOOM). Tune in, turn on, get informed, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 160: The Third Gulf War, Day 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, Arnav Jindal, Meow Meow, and Based Meth Addict
Mar 01, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
