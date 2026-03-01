Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 160: The Third Gulf War, Day 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
0:00
-5:02:21

Eurabiamania 160: The Third Gulf War, Day 1 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Nova Scotia Tony, Najjii, Arnav Jindal, Meow Meow, and Based Meth Addict
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Texas Arcane's avatar
Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Mar 01, 2026

As David Byrne told us, life during wartime ain’t no party, it ain’t no disco, it ain’t no foolin’ around. Now we’re at war, and bluster has turned to bombs. Join regular guest Cleveland Blakemore and our X friends for a marathon 5-hour discussion of what we just got ourselves into and what we can expect next. (Spoiler alert: DOOM). Tune in, turn on, get informed, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture