Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 156: Goy*m Fatigue: God Hates America Pt. 1
With Special Guests: New Scotland Tony, Almotásim, Arnav Jindal, and Damilola Taiwo
Feb 07, 2026

Are we going to see perverted plutocrats frog-marched off to prison? Will this finally take down Trump once and for all? Or is it all a big nothingburger? We discuss the Epstein files with our old friends Tony, Arnav, and Almotásim, as well as new guest Daimolola Taiwo. Tune in, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

