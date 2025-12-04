Lots of people voted for Trump because they were certain only he could keep us out of another pointless war. Today many Trump supporters have become Neocons chomping at the bit for regime change and celebrating war crimes. Join our special guests for a DOOMful discussion about what happens next — and don’t forget to smash those Like and Subscribe buttons!!!
Eurabiamania 149: War Crimes and the G*yim Right
With Special Guests: Otterly, Cleveland Blakemore, Najji, Arnav Jindal
Dec 04, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
