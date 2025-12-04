Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 149: War Crimes and the G*yim Right
Eurabiamania 149: War Crimes and the G*yim Right

With Special Guests: Otterly, Cleveland Blakemore, Najji, Arnav Jindal
Kenaz Filan
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Texas Arcane
The Otter
Dec 04, 2025

Lots of people voted for Trump because they were certain only he could keep us out of another pointless war. Today many Trump supporters have become Neocons chomping at the bit for regime change and celebrating war crimes. Join our special guests for a DOOMful discussion about what happens next — and don’t forget to smash those Like and Subscribe buttons!!!

