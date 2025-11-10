Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 142: The Collapse of Le Burgerreich
0:00
-2:19:53

Eurabiamania 142: The Collapse of Le Burgerreich

With Special Guest: Malcom Kyeyune
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Kenaz Filan
and
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Nov 10, 2025

Malcom Kyeyune joins us once again for a rousing round of doom and gloom. All the indicators are pointing toward DOOM, and Malcom explains how bad things are about to get. (Spoiler alert: very bad). Tune in, turn on, drop out, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Kenaz Filan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture