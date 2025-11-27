Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania 147: G*yim Fatigue Pt. 1
Eurabiamania 147: G*yim Fatigue Pt. 1

With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Arnav Jindal, Based Meth Addict, Richardson, Axmed Gurey, and Meow Meow
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Nov 27, 2025

This lengthy late-night Xitter Space chat talks about how America is dealing with its impending decline (spoiler alert: poorly). We’re blessed this evening by a visit from our regular guest Malcom Kyeyune, as well as many of our regulars. If you want a front-row seat to the End of Western Civilization, hop on in and grab some popcorn — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

