This lengthy late-night Xitter Space chat talks about how America is dealing with its impending decline (spoiler alert: poorly). We’re blessed this evening by a visit from our regular guest Malcom Kyeyune, as well as many of our regulars. If you want a front-row seat to the End of Western Civilization, hop on in and grab some popcorn — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 147: G*yim Fatigue Pt. 1
With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Arnav Jindal, Based Meth Addict, Richardson, Axmed Gurey, and Meow Meow
Nov 27, 2025
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes