Eurabiamania 159: 🇮🇱🇺🇸 vs 🇮🇷 (Round 2), Pt. 1
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, Ali Jezzini, Meow Meow, Arnav Jindal, Damilola Taiwo
Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Texas Arcane
Feb 23, 2026

We’re joined once again by the Sultan of Survivalism, Sir Cleveland Blakemore, for a long talk about what to expect from the impending war. Is it going to be a Nothingburger TACO? Or are we looking at the Decline and Fall of the American Empire? You don’t have to FA to FO. Just like, subscribe, and get the information you need months before you’ll hear it in the mainstream media.

