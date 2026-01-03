Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 152: 2025 is Dead, Long Live 2026
With Special Guest: Tom Kawczynski
Jan 03, 2026

Ahnaf is away, but Kenaz and longtime Friend of Eurabiamania Tom Kawczynski are here to bring you a steaming helping of New Year’s DOOM. We discuss Christian Zionism (spoiler alert: it’s a heresy) and geopolitical events that might explode in 2026. Tune in, turn on, drop out, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

