Ahnaf is away, but Kenaz and longtime Friend of Eurabiamania Tom Kawczynski are here to bring you a steaming helping of New Year’s DOOM. We discuss Christian Zionism (spoiler alert: it’s a heresy) and geopolitical events that might explode in 2026. Tune in, turn on, drop out, and embrace the DOOM — and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 152: 2025 is Dead, Long Live 2026
With Special Guest: Tom Kawczynski
Jan 03, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Tom Kawczynski
