Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 154: G*yim Fatigue - Greenland Shenanigans Edition
0:00
-3:05:16

Eurabiamania 154: G*yim Fatigue - Greenland Shenanigans Edition

With Special Guests: Arnav Jindal and New Scotland Tony
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Kenaz Filan
Jan 20, 2026

As the Free World goes swirling around the bowl, your favorite DOOMers have arrived with a plunger. Kenaz and Ahnaf join New Scotland Tony and Arnav Jindal for a conversation about what may happen in Greenland and what comes afterward. (Who knew the world would end not with a bang but with a big snow-covered rock?) Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenaz Filan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture