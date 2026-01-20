As the Free World goes swirling around the bowl, your favorite DOOMers have arrived with a plunger. Kenaz and Ahnaf join New Scotland Tony and Arnav Jindal for a conversation about what may happen in Greenland and what comes afterward. (Who knew the world would end not with a bang but with a big snow-covered rock?) Tune in, turn on, embrace the DOOM, and don’t forget to like and subscribe.
Eurabiamania 154: G*yim Fatigue - Greenland Shenanigans Edition
With Special Guests: Arnav Jindal and New Scotland Tony
Jan 20, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
