Sir Cleveland Blakemore joins the gang for a rousing discussion of DOOM and why it’s unavoidable. If you’ve ever felt like a lighthearted, high-spirited discussion about Mutually Assured Destruction and nuclear proliferation, hop on in and enjoy the impending demise of Western Civilization. Tune in, turn on, and enjoy the apocalypse — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 157: G*yim Fatigue: God Hates America Pt. 2
With Special Guests: Cleveland Blakemore, New Scotland Tony, Najjii
Feb 18, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
Appears in episode
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Texas Arcane
