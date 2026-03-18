Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan

Notes from the End of Time with Kenaz Filan
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
Eurabiamania 164: The Third Gulf War, Week 2 (Pt. 2) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
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Eurabiamania 164: The Third Gulf War, Week 2 (Pt. 2) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥

With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Kevin Barrett, Najji, Nova Scotia Tony
Kenaz Filan's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kenaz Filan, Ahnaf Ibn Qais, and Kevin Barrett
Mar 18, 2026

This marathon discussion brings together 9/11 expert Kevin Barrett and world-renowned journalist Malcom Kyeyune, along with our old friends Najjii and Nova Scotia Tony. We talk about how bad things are (bad) and what the future looks like (worse). Stop listening to the Deep State: start paying attention to the Deep Thinkers on Eurabiamana — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!

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