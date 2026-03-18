This marathon discussion brings together 9/11 expert Kevin Barrett and world-renowned journalist Malcom Kyeyune, along with our old friends Najjii and Nova Scotia Tony. We talk about how bad things are (bad) and what the future looks like (worse). Stop listening to the Deep State: start paying attention to the Deep Thinkers on Eurabiamana — and don’t forget to like and subscribe!
Eurabiamania 164: The Third Gulf War, Week 2 (Pt. 2) 🇮🇷🚀🇮🇱🔻🇺🇸💥
With Special Guests: Malcom Kyeyune, Kevin Barrett, Najji, Nova Scotia Tony
Mar 18, 2026
Eurabiamania with Kenaz Filan and Ahnaf Ibn-Qais
History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.History, Politics, Religion, Philosophy, and Culture while the barbarians gather outside the gates. The fires will be coming soon. Violins not provided.
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